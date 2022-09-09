Store
All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Elon Musk agrees: chess champion cheated, used anal beads for comms

TP-Link Deco XE75 and XE75 Pro Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System Review

TP-Link drops two mesh platforms at our door in the Deco XE75 and XE75 Pro Wi-Fi 6E wireless systems. Should you consider them? Join us as we find out.

TP-Link Deco XE75 and XE75 Pro Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System Review
Published Sep 9, 2022 9:10 AM CDT
Manufacturer: TP-Link (Deco XE75 (2-pack))
3 minutes & 57 seconds read time
TweakTown's Rating: 91%
TweakTown award

The Bottom Line

While the XE75 offers immense value among Wi-Fi 6e platforms, the XE75 Pro is where TP-Link shines with a budget mesh platform with 2.5GBe and WiFI 6e!

Pros

  • + Price
  • + Stylish design means you'll want to show them and not hide them
  • + Quiet
  • + 2.5Gbe performance on the XE75 Pro

Cons

  • - Low port count

Should you buy it?

AvoidConsiderShortlistBuy
Buy at Amazon
TP-Link Deco XE75 and XE75 Pro Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System Review 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 24 IMAGES

The Deco lineup from TP-Link has been their flagship mesh platform from the beginning. More recently, they have updated the lineup with two solutions, which we have in house today. Being from the same family, their model numbers align with their place in the portfolio, the XE75 being the entry unit and the XE75 Pro adding additional features.

Both units are WiFI 6e platforms, and internally the hardware is very similar, with the largest difference being the inclusion of 2.5Gbe on the XE75 Pro, while the XE75 goes with three gigabit ports. Both units support 574Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and 2.4Gbps on both the 5GHz and 6GHz bands.

Both kits are available in either two or three-pack setups. The XE75 two-pack is the most affordable at $299.99, while the XE75 Pro in the same two-pack setup goes for $399.99.

Deco XE75 Hardware

TP-Link Deco XE75 and XE75 Pro Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System Review 02 | TweakTown.com

Packaging for the XE75 offers model identification bottom right and an image of the nodes on the front. This is an AXE 5400 class platform, as noted at the top, and the Deco branding can be found there too.

TP-Link Deco XE75 and XE75 Pro Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System Review 03 | TweakTown.com

The back lists features for the platform.

TP-Link Deco XE75 and XE75 Pro Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System Review 04 | TweakTown.com

Included in the box, we have power adapters for each of the nodes and an installation guide.

TP-Link Deco XE75 and XE75 Pro Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System Review 05 | TweakTown.com

The nodes are white cylindrical towers with subtle Deco 6e branding in silver at the bottom.

TP-Link Deco XE75 and XE75 Pro Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System Review 06 | TweakTown.com

The tops are black with a gap around the edge for natural airflow through the unit.

TP-Link Deco XE75 and XE75 Pro Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System Review 07 | TweakTown.com

I/O includes three gigabit ports and the power input at the bottom.

TP-Link Deco XE75 and XE75 Pro Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System Review 08 | TweakTown.com

On the bottom, you will find the reset button.

Deco XE75 Pro Hardware

TP-Link Deco XE75 and XE75 Pro Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System Review 10 | TweakTown.com

As for the XE75 Pro, the packaging is nearly identical, though we have the Pro designation at the top, along with 2.5Gbe noted.

TP-Link Deco XE75 and XE75 Pro Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System Review 11 | TweakTown.com

Hardware is aesthetically identical, too, with the same power adapters included with these units.

TP-Link Deco XE75 and XE75 Pro Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System Review 12 | TweakTown.com

The hardware is the same white cylinders, with Deco branding at the bottom.

TP-Link Deco XE75 and XE75 Pro Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System Review 13 | TweakTown.com

The I/O does change with 2.5Gbe at the bottom and two 1Gbe above. Power is still at the base with a barrel connector.

Deco Setup

TP-Link Deco XE75 and XE75 Pro Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System Review 20 | TweakTown.com

Deco setup starts with the app, available on both iOS and Android.

TP-Link Deco XE75 and XE75 Pro Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System Review 21 | TweakTown.com

Setup will guide you through, starting with choosing what platform you have.

TP-Link Deco XE75 and XE75 Pro Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System Review 22 | TweakTown.com

Once setup is complete, you will land on the dashboard seen above, complete with a connected client list.

TP-Link Deco XE75 and XE75 Pro Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System Review 23 | TweakTown.com

Initial settings show your Wi-Fi SSID and password with switches for each band. By default, the 6GHz band is the backhaul between nodes, but it can be changed if your 5GHz band is congested and you need more performance for a compatible device.

TP-Link Deco XE75 and XE75 Pro Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System Review 24 | TweakTown.com

The advanced menu details settings for IPv4 and IPv6, along with allowing you to choose the starting point for your LAN IP. You can enable or disable the DHCP server within its menu and set up MAC clone or VLAN.

Further down, you can forward ports to devices or enable UPNP for automatic configuration. TP-Link also has a DDNS service if needed.

TP-Link Deco XE75 and XE75 Pro Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System Review 25 | TweakTown.com

At the bottom of the advanced menu, you will find further options for configuration. These include fast roaming between nodes and beamforming. You can also choose to disable the LED and change its mode.

TP-Link Deco XE75 and XE75 Pro Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System Review 26 | TweakTown.com

Homeshield is router-based security for your network, including parental controls per device.

TP-Link Deco XE75 and XE75 Pro Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System Review 27 | TweakTown.com

Wi-Fi assistant is both a diagnostic platform and security. It will allow you to check your Wi-Fi speed and performance and see any devices on the network with the camera detector.

TP-Link Deco XE75 and XE75 Pro Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System Review 28 | TweakTown.com

Last, Deco offers a built-in ISP speed test to track any notable performance losses over time.

Test System and Results

  • System: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
  • OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro (buy from Amazon)
TP-Link Deco XE75 and XE75 Pro Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System Review 30 | TweakTown.com

2.4GHz performance for the XE75 and Pro models was very close in this workload. At peak, we saw 126 Mbps from the XE75 and 129 Mbps from the Pro.

TP-Link Deco XE75 and XE75 Pro Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System Review 31 | TweakTown.com

5GHz was a bit different, the Pro pulling 921 Mbps and the XE75 892 Mbps.

TP-Link Deco XE75 and XE75 Pro Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System Review 32 | TweakTown.com

Enabling the 6GHz band for client devices, we ran through another set of tests. This time we saw 948 Mbps from the XE75, likely the limit of the wired interface, and 1163 Mbps from the Pro model.

Final Thoughts

I used these units separately a month or so apart in my home network. I had no issues with either platform with daily traffic that did include a good amount of streaming from multiple devices, and as you can see from some of the app images, I have quite a few connections. Hardware-wise, we had no stops or stutters in streaming, and web browsing and downloads were equally good.

In testing, both units were good, and the Pro performed slightly better because of its 2.5Gbe connection to our test system. But outside of that, we didn't notice a difference between the two platforms with daily activity.

I have a few 2.5Gbe storage solutions on my network, so that's where the Pro shined, allowing my wireless devices to reach those platforms with higher throughput than the standard XE75. Honestly, that's going to be the only difference between these solutions.

Is it worth the extra $100? Possibly, if you want modern network storage in the future, that takes advantage of 2.5Gbe. Most vendors are switching to 2.5Gbe finally, so looking forward, it's certainly a nice feature to have.

As for pricing, the XE75 offers some of the best pricing we have seen for a two-pack mesh WiFI 6e platform. Competitors like the Atlas 6e from Linksys or Orbi from Netgear don't even breathe the same air as the Deco XE75 at $299.99. Potential consumers could look further to the XE75 Pro for that added 2.5Gbe boost for $100 more and still have a solid value and be more future proofed.

Buy at Amazon

Performance

90%

Quality

90%

Features

90%

Value

95%

Overall

91%

The Bottom Line

While the XE75 offers immense value among Wi-Fi 6e platforms, the XE75 Pro is where TP-Link shines with a budget mesh platform with 2.5GBe and WiFI 6e!

TweakTown award
91%

TP-Link Deco AXE5400 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System (Deco XE75)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$269.99
$269.99$269.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/8/2022 at 4:59 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Read about TweakTown's awards!

Tyler joined the TweakTown team in 2013 and has since reviewed 100s of new techy items. Growing up in a small farm town, tech wasn't around, unless it was in a tractor. At an early age, Tyler's parents brought home their first PC. Tyler was hooked and learned what it meant to format a HDD, spending many nights reinstalling Windows 95. Tyler's love and enthusiast nature always kept his PC nearby. Eager to get deeper into tech, he started reviewing.

Newsletter Subscription
We openly invite the companies who provide us with review samples / who are mentioned or discussed to express their opinion. If any company representative wishes to respond, we will publish the response here. Please contact us if you wish to respond.

Similar Content

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
Partner Content
Advertise With Us

TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.