SAPPHIRE NITRO+ Radeon RX 6750 XT OC Review

SAPPHIRE's middle-child NITRO+ Radeon RX 6750 XT Gaming OC goes under the review microscope, between RX 6950 XT and RX 6650 XT.

Introduction

AMD launched its new Radeon RX 6950 XT, Radeon RX 6750 XT, and Radeon RX 6650 XT not too long ago, with the introduction of the custom SAPPHIRE NITRO+ Radeon RX 6750 XT OC graphics card.

SAPPHIRE's new custom NITRO+ Radeon RX 6750 XT graphics card finds itself in the middle of the stack of Radeon RX 6000 series refresh GPUs, with the higher-end NITRO+ RX 6950 XT being my favorite of the two (MSI RX 6950 XT GAMING X TRIO) but today we've got the mid-range RX 6750 XT entry.

If you're gaming at 1080p or 1440p -- or even on an UltraWide monitor at 3440 x 1440 -- then the boosts in the GPU + faster 12GB GDDR6 memory at 18Gbps, SAPPHIRE's new NITRO+ RX 6750 XT is here for you. The GDDR6 memory is now at 18Gbps, pushing memory bandwidth up from 384GB/sec on the RX 6700 XT to 432GB/sec on the RX 6750 XT.

SAPPHIRE is a more premium Radeon RX 6750 XT with its NITRO+ offering, with a much better backplate than the MSI GAMING X TRIO variant -- with performance pretty much identical across any RX 6750 XT -- the SAPPHIRE is here to fill out the family of Radeon RX 6000 series refresh GPUs in the NITRO+ family.

Let's dive right in.

AMD is pushing out a great set of performance improvements, new technologies, and more into its new Radeon GPU drivers. I was using the Adrenalin v22.10 beta drivers for the review, but there will be new drivers out that will include these updates shortly.

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.0

AMD reiterates that there are 80+ games with FSR 1.0 support so far.

Inside, you'll get support for FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.0 technology, where the first game out of the gate to support FSR 2.0 being DEATHLOOP by Arkane Studios and Bethesda. The update for that will drop on May 12, while FSR 2.0 is coming to other games in the near future.

FSR 2.0 is coming soon to Asterigos, Delysium, EVE Online, Farming Simulator 22, Forspoken, Grounded, Microsoft Flight Simulator, NiShuiHan, Perfect World Remake, Swordsman Remake, and Unknown 9: Awakening.

AMD Radeon Super Resolution (RSR)

The introduction of AMD's new Radeon Super Resolution (RSR) technology is here with the latest drivers, coinciding with the launch of the new RDNA 2 refresh GPUs. RSR uses all of the abilities that AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) is capable of, and puts it into the driver to offer free performance uplifts across thousands and thousands of games.

RX 6750 XT Tech Specs

The reference specs of the Radeon RX 6750 XT have it packing the Navi 22 XT GPU with 17.2 billion transistors, with higher GPU clocks than the flagship Radeon RX 6950 XT. We're looking at "reference" Game GPU clocks of up to 2495MHz and Boost GPU clocks of up to 2600MHz -- let's see how far we can push the MSI RX 6750 XT GAMING X TRIO, however.

AMD has bumped up the TDP to 250W on the Radeon RX 6750 XT, kept the same 12GB of GDDR6 -- but has faster 18Gbps bandwidth -- bumping the memory bandwidth up to 1.3TB/sec (1326GB/sec) with Infinity Cache. It's not going to help heaps, but it is a refined RX 6700 XT wrapped in faster tech.

Radeon RX 6950 XT: 16GB of GDDR6 memory @ 18Gbps on a 256-bit memory interface + 128MB of Infinity Cache (335W)

Radeon RX 6750 XT: 12GB of GDDR6 memory @ 18Gbps on a 192-bit memory interface + 96MB of Infinity Cache (250W)

Radeon RX 6650 XT: 8GB of GDDR6 memory @ 17.5Gbps on a 128-bit memory interface + 32MB of Infinity Cache (180W)

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Tech Specs (Reference):

Transistors : 17.2 billion transistors

Die Size : 335mm2

Compute Units : 40

Ray Accelerators : 40

Stream Processors : 2560

Game GPU Clock : up to 2495MHz

Boost GPU Clock : up to 2600MHz

Peak Single Precision Performance : 13.31 TFLOPs

Peak Half Precision Performance : 26.62 TFLOPs

Peak Texture Fill-Rate : up to 416.0 GT/s

ROPs : 64

Peak Pixel Fill-Rate : 166.4 GP/s

AMD Infinity Cache : 96MB

Memory : 12GB GDDR6

Effective Memory Bandwidth w/AMD Infinity Cache (up to) : 1326GB/sec

Memory Interface : 192-bit

PCIe Interface : PCIe 4.0 x16

Board Power: 250W

Detailed Look

I definitely love that SAPPHIRE puts some more effort into the retail packaging for its NITRO+ Radeon RX 6750 XT graphics card, as it'll stand out more on a shelf... or look good on your shelf if you collect boxes.

From the front, you've got a silver/black design that would look great in any system -- but man, the backplate looks great. It looks much better than MSI's custom Radeon RX 6750 XT GAMING X TRIO, which has a crappy backplate. SAPPHIRE keeps up the quality here front, and back.

I've said it before and I'll say it again, I think mid-range graphics cards like the Radeon RX 6750 XT, should be dual-slot cooling designs. The thicker triple-slot cooler just isn't required, but on the bright side -- SAPPHIRE, man, this thing is LIGHT.

You'll need dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors to get it up and running.

The standard in display connectivity here: 3 x DisplayPort 1.4 connectors and a single HDMI 2.1 connector.

Test System Specs

Anthony's GPU Test System Specifications

The biggest upgrade to the GPU testbed is the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X processor, offering 12 cores and 24 threads of Zen 3-powered CPU grunt at up to 4.8GHz.

That's plenty of CPU power and offers a great upgrade over the Ryzen 7 3800X that I was using previously.

I will be upgrading this system in a few months, and maybe running it side-by-side with the new Alder Lake-powered Intel Core i9-12900K processor. I'm using one inside of the Allied M.O.A.B.-I gaming PC that I reviewed a few months ago, and man the 12900K is like the Godzilla of CPUs.

Sabrent is the most recent partner of mine to help build out my systems, sending me oodles of the fastest NVMe M.2 SSDs on the planet. I'm using Sabrent's flagship Rocket 4 Plus 4TB M.2 SSDs which offers 7GB/sec+ reads and writes with a huge 4TB of capacity.

ASUS has been a tight partner of mine for a few years now, providing their huge 43-inch 4K 120Hz gaming monitors for my benchmarking and gaming needs. I'm using two of them at the moment, the ROG Strix XG438Q and the ROG Swift PG43UQ gaming monitors.

Benchmarks - Synthetic

Benchmarks - 1080p

Note: All games run on Ultra/Maxed Out visual settings, motion blur disabled, V-Sync disabled.

Performance Thoughts

90FPS average in Cyberpunk 2077 at 1080p, and 95FPS average in Forza Horizon 5 at 1080p... not too bad at all. It's in line with every other RX 6750 XT, so you know the story by now. SAPPHIRE is keeping things nice and cool with their NITRO+ RX 6750 XT, too.

Benchmarks - 1440p

Note: All games run on Ultra/Maxed Out visual settings, motion blur disabled, V-Sync disabled.

Performance Thoughts

I wouldn't run out and buy any Radeon RX 6750 XT for 1440p gaming, but it's not like you can't game at 2560 x 1440 on it... you're nearly hitting 60FPS average at 1440p in a game as good looking as Cyberpunk 2077. Forza Horizon 5 zips along with 82FPS average at 1440p.

It's better than the Radeon RX 6700 XT by a few FPS, that's all you need to know.

Benchmarks - 4K

Note: All games run on Ultra/Maxed Out visual settings, motion blur disabled, V-Sync disabled.

Performance Thoughts

Don't go running out and buying any Radeon RX 6750 XT for 4K gaming, but you're still going to be able to enjoy games at 30FPS+ on the SAPPHIRE NITRO+ RX 6750 XT. Not bad, but nothing to write home about. The Radeon RX 6750 XT is more of a 1080p and 1440p card, but it doesn't totally suck at 4K.

Power Consumption & Temps

What's Hot, What's Not

What's Hot

10% on average faster than RX 6700 XT : It's not going to rock your world if you've already got the Radeon RX 6700 XT, but AMD has done enough here to juice up the RX 6750 XT to give it around 10% more performance (on average) over the RX 6700 XT.

Fantastic thermals : MSI is using its triple-fan TRI FROZR 2S cooling technology to good effect here, keeping the Navi 22 GPU very cool at just 66C during gaming and benchmark sessions. This is with the fans at default speeds: 1500RPM or so (42%).

1080p and 1440p gaming FTW : You're going to hit 120FPS+ pretty easily in thousands of games at both 1080p and 1440p, and an easy 60FPS with the best-looking games. If those games have FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) then those numbers are even higher, it's a win-win.

Higher GPU clocks over reference : MSI is offering GPU clocks of 2554MHz, with my sample hitting 2700MHz+ easily in gaming and benchmark all day long.

12GB GDDR6 memory, now @ 18Gbps: AMD is using some faster GDDR6 memory, with the new Radeon RX 6750 XT still rocking the same 12GB of GDDR6 -- but up at 18Gbps from 16Gbps -- helping differentiate it more away from the RX 6700 XT.

What's Not

50W more power than RX 6700 XT: There's up to 50W of power over the Radeon RX 6700 XT, with the custom MSI RX 6750 XT GAMING X TRIO pushing up to 280W or so once you've got it unlocked. 230-250W most of the time.

Final Thoughts

SAPPHIRE does what it can with its new NITRO+ RX 6750 XT graphics card, keeping things cool under gaming loads, and giving it a stylish backplate. It'll look great in any gaming PC, perfect for a 1080p or 1440p gaming PC upgrade from a previous-gen GPU.

The new trio of AMD Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs saw SAPPHIRE unleash the NITRO+ RX 6950 XT PURE and NITRO+ RX 6650 XT, with the NITRO+ RX 6750 XT sitting in the middle. The new Radeon RX 6750 XT pretty much erases the need for the Radeon RX 6800 (non-XT).

If you're gaming at 1080p or 1440p and wanted to hit 120FPS+ in esports titles (and even some AAA titles) then you're in good hands. If you waited and didn't get the Radeon RX 6700 XT and wanted to upgrade right now, and not wait for RDNA 3 and the new Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs later this year, the SAPPHIRE NITRO+ RX 6750 XT will be a good card for your gaming needs.

All in all, the SAPPHIRE NITRO+ RX 6750 XT graphics card is a fantastic option for 1080p and 1440p gaming at high FPS... or if you want to get into some AAA titles with everything cranked. Any of the custom RX 6750 XT cards are going to be near identical, so you're going for style... and SAPPHIRE has that with the NITRO+ RX 6750 XT.