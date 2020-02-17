Mod My Mods ModWater PC Coolant Now Available!

Feb 14, 2020, Rochester, NY - The long-awaited release of ModWater is exactly what its name suggests:

A coolant specifically designed for PC water-cooling systems

It starts with only the best: Water purified by our professionally designed in-house water purification/deionization system. We have refined our process to produce the most pure, unadulterated coolant to protect your system.

Hand tested to be sure of its low-conductivity before every batch, ModWater is guaranteed at the time of bottling to never exceed 0.05 ppm (parts per million) of total dissolved solids, making it one of the purest and highest-quality PC coolants out there!

A unique blend of additives was formulated to provide the highest protection for your investment. The non-toxic formula combines anti-corrosion properties with biocide and fungicide to stay clear and beautiful, while protecting the components in your system from degrading over time.

Our goal was to design a coolant that we as PC modification enthusiasts would want to use in our own systems.

USA-made ModWater has been in development for over a year, and the ModMyMods Team is proud and excited to share our tried and tested end product with the community that we love.

ModWater is available in Pure-Clear, and several UV-Reactive colors including: Red-UV, Green-UV, Blue-UV, and Clear-UV (Blue base UV).

Features:

Non-Toxic Formula (Pet & Human Safe)

Biocide / Fungicide (New Formula for Extreme Cooling)

Corrosion + Protection

Protects ALL Metals used in current cooling systems

PETG Tubing Compatible

Anti-Freeze Protection (-5°C / 23°F)

Neutral pH: 6 - 8

3 Year Shelf Life

Customer testimonial:

"I've been using the ModWater for quite some time now, and what's impressed me the most is it's still as clear as the day I filled the system. All of my components and fittings look brand new, and my temps are stable / low. You can't ask for more from a fluid!" ~ David Moffitt (Rochester, NY)

To view the full lineup or purchase the new ModWater, visit: the Mod My Mods store page.