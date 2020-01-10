Phison Demonstrates 4-Bits Per Cell QLC SSDs with PCIe Gen 4x4 and SATA Mainstream Performance

Phison Electronics (8299.TW), the industry's leader in flash controller and NAND storage solutions, is demonstrating mainstream performance using 4-bits per cell QLC NAND flash controllers and SSDs at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. In its private suite, Phison is showcasing the addition of support for QLC NAND to its already shipping E16 PCIe Gen 4x4, E12 PCIe Gen 3x4, and S12 SATA controllers that use TLC NAND. Phison's industry leading approach leverages highly successful controllers that were qualified by tier-1 OEMs, are in mass production now, and extends new SSD designs to utilize either TLC or QLC NAND. Phison's proprietary QLC NAND controller technology enables higher SSD capacities in industry standard form factors while meeting the performance demands of mainstream applications.

Phison's flagship E16 series controller for PCIe Gen 4x4 NVMe SSDs can achieve up to 4TB in capacity with QLC NAND and reaches speeds of 4.9 GB/s for sequential reads and 3.8GB/s for sequential writes. The E12 series controller enables PCIe Gen 3x4 NVMe SSDs and has a capacity of up to 8TB and speeds of 3.4GB/s sequential reads, 3.0 GB/s sequential writes with QLC NAND. For the SATA interface, Phison is also demonstrating the S12 controller series SSDs with up to 16TB using QLC NAND and performance at 550MB/s sequential reads and 530MB/s sequential writes. Phison's DRAM-less S13T controllers enable smaller form factors, have a capacity of up to 2TB, and operate at 550MB/s sequential reads and 500MB/s sequential writes.

"PC OEMs are always striving to offer higher storage capacities combined with performance to provide a quality PC experience for end users," according to Jeff Janukowicz, research vice president at IDC. "SSD manufacturers are increasingly looking to adopt QLC NAND technology in PCs, and the latest generation of SSD controllers such as Phison's QLC client SSD controller are poised to enable suppliers to deliver SSDs that meet PC performance expectations at higher capacities, but at more affordable prices."

"Adding QLC NAND support to the commercially successful E16, E12, and S12 series SSD controllers was a high priority request from our customers. Phison not only listened, but we are proud to offer QLC NAND support with industry leading capacities and performance that provides our customers with key differentiating advantages," said KS Pua, Chairman and CEO of Phison Electronics Corporation.

Phison will also be demonstrating its QLC enabled removable storage solutions for microSD, USB 3.2, and Thunderbolt 3TM, showing impressive performance on all of the interfaces.

Visit Phison at CES 2020 at its private suite at the Bellagio to see the complete showroom and detailed showcase information from January 7th - 10th.