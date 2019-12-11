BIOSTAR Launches the New M700 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD

December 10, 2019, Taipei, Taiwan - BIOSTAR, a leading manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices, announces a new addition to its M700 series of NVME M.2 SSDs with the high capacity 1TB. Complying with the NVMe 1.3 standard and using PCIe Gen3 x4, gamers and content creators get up to 3 times performance increase from traditional SATA III drives, a clear advantage for improved productivity and uninterrupted gameplay. With its lightweight, small form factor, and high storage capacity, the M700 1TB might just be the only drive you will need to build the ultimate budget-friendly system.

Content creators need to quickly access data for uninterrupted workflow and edits of combine files as fast as possible. For gamers, top game titles require to install files of well over 100GB, making the necessity for bigger storage solution obvious, while fast read/write speeds will directly translate to faster load times for a better gaming experience. The BIOSTAR M700 1TB M.2 SSD ticks all the boxes for content creators and gamers with its storage capacity and high-performance speeds of up to 2000MB/s sequential read and 1650MB/s sequential write. In addition, the M.2 2280 form factor and slim 3.5mm profile make the BIOSTAR M700 1TB the ideal candidate to fit in compact systems such as SFF or laptops. And with support for AES256 encryption as well as End-to-End data protection, users can rest assured that their files are secured.

Because M.2 is better

As M.2 drives connect directly to the motherboard, fewer cables mean an uncompromised air-flow in your PC for better cooling performance. The BIOSTAR M700 1TB NVMe SSD position itself as a great solution at an affordable price point which will improve not only your PC building process but also your work and in-game life.

Learn more about the BIOSTAR M700-1TB here.