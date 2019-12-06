TEAMGROUP T-FORCE Releases XTREEM ARGB Gaming Memory with Industry's First Mirror Design

Today TEAMGROUP's gaming brand T-FORCE announces the release of the world's first mirror design T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB Gaming Memory, leading the industry with full mirror reflection, light penetration and ARGB three major core technologies. Up to DDR4 4800MHZ of frequency offers a smooth user experience. The mirror design enhances the detail of the texture and it has an incomparable dominance in both visual beauty and gaming performance.

With creative thinking, T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB Gaming Memory is the first in the industry to feature full-screen light guiding technology. After researching optical principles and characteristics of light, special designed LED lighting method and Addressable RGB LED (Addressable RGB: A single LED capable of emitting colours independently and controlling speed) are used to allow players to change the RGB lighting freely. The product's full mirror screen is a combination of special spluttering process and full-screen light guiding technology, which is capable of directly penetrating and reflecting surrounding products. The optical beauty of gaming memory can be re-interpreted innovatively. The highest frequency of T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB is up to DDR4 4800MHz. Its IC chips are selected through a rigorous testing process. Each of them is tested for complete compatibility and stability. This gaming memory with a magic mirror is specially designed for gamers and PC DIY enthusiasts.

T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB has built-in O.C Profile that allows you to enjoy the ultra-fast experience of one-click overclocking technology on either Intel or AMD platform. Supports all major brands' lighting effect control software, so you can create the coolest lighting effect with a unique personal style. The elegant texture of the mirror design created when T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB is not illuminated and ARGB's beauty of light penetrating when it is illuminated, are leading the trend of gaming memory perfectly.