ASRock announced brand new Mars Series compact Mini PC

Posted Nov 27, 2019 @ 13:32 CST | Stock Ticker(s): TPE:3515, NASDAQ:INTC

TAIPEI, Taiwan, November 27, 2019 -The leading global motherboard & graphics card manufacturer, ASRock, a pleasure to launch brand new compact Mini PC - Mars Series. Supports up to Intel Core i5 Quad-Core processor, 32GB DDR4-2666MHz, PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, 2.5-inch hard drive, and wireless connectivity; all implies into 0.7-liter chassis with 26mm height.

ASRock Mars offers abundant USB devices connectivity, features a total of 7 USB ports, including one Type-C port; In addition, the native SD card reader and dual display outputs to provide more productive and convenience.

