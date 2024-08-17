Cryptominers rented an Airbnb, consumed $1500 in electricity: but made $100K in 3 weeks

Airbnb host has guests who hired her house to use its electricity for crypto-mining, using $1500 electricty to make $100K, and charge their EV.

An Airbnb host has been forced to change the rules of her property, after guests stayed for a few weeks and set up their crypto-mining rigs where they reportedly made $100,000+ while racking up a $1500 electricity bill for the Airbnb host.

Ashley, the Airbnb host, posted a video to her personal TikTok (above) to explain "the weirdest Airbnb rule I had to implement as a host". The guests rolled in their crypto-mining equipment into the house, set it all up, racked up a $1500 electricity bill, but left the house "perfectly clean" and a 5-star review after their 3-week stay.

Once Ashley received the $1500 electricity bill, she checked the external security cameras she has setup around her property, seeing multiple people taking at least 10 computers with them as they were leaving the Airbnb. Ashley said that the crypto-miners made over $100,000 mining cryptocurrency, but personally, I don't see how only 10 systems and $1500 of electricity usage would see the miners making $100,000. That seems absurd.

Ashley explained on her TikTok video: "it was cheaper for them to rent a house to pay for that electricity" but after the crypto-mining guests left, Ashley added a "no crypto-mining" and "no electric vehicle charging" to the house rules for her property.

I can see why the crypto-miners would do this, as a big enough house with good enough air conditioning -- with free electricity through a hotel or Airbnb -- as they can be left alone, no need to worry about noise-making (it's not your house) and the electricity is free. Reducing the expenses of crypto-mining while renting an Airbnb... I think this is just one of many, many stories worldwide, especially in countries with huge electricity costs.