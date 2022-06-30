All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Arm Immortalis-G715: its first GPU with hardware-based ray tracing

Arm's new Immortalis-G715 GPU announced: supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing, ray tracing to smartphones of the future.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jun 30 2022 10:30 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Arm has just announced its next-gen flagship GPU with a really interesting name that I like the sound of more and more as I see it: Immortalis.

Arm Immortalis-G715: its first GPU with hardware-based ray tracing 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 9 IMAGES

The new Arm Immortalis-G715 GPU is the successor to Arm's super-successful Mali GPU -- which has shipped 8 billion GPUs to be precise -- packing hardware-based ray tracing (RT), variable rate shading (VRS), and more. Arm says that its new Immortalis-G715 GPU will support ray tracing and variable rate shading across all of its Immortalis GPUs.

Arm's new Immortalis-G715 GPU is the first Arm GPU to feature hardware-based ray tracing support, designed specifically for mobile. We have ray tracing on the PC and consoles and have had it for a while now, but Arm is wanting to get ray tracing support into smartphones and now it's on its way.

We all know that enabling ray tracing in games can make them look better, but performance suffers: this is where the likes of NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) and AMD FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) upscaling technologies can help. But on mobile, we don't have those yet.

Arm Immortalis-G715: its first GPU with hardware-based ray tracing 04 | TweakTown.com

Arm is aware of the ray tracing techniques using power, energy, and area on the mobile SoC but notes that ray tracing on the Immortalis-G715 only uses 4% of the shader core area... while delivering a huge 300% performance improvement through the use of hardware acceleration.

The previous-gen Arm Mali-G710 supported ray tracing, but it was software-based ray tracing... hardware-based ray tracing with a 300% performance boost is going to be very, very welcomed by smartphone makers and gamers alike.

Arm Immortalis-G715: its first GPU with hardware-based ray tracing 07 | TweakTown.com

Arm believes that Ray Tracing represents a paradigm shift in mobile gaming content. We decided to introduce hardware-based Ray Tracing support now on Immortalis-G715 because our partners are ready, the hardware is ready, and the developer ecosystem is (about to get) ready.

When Immortalis-G715 is featured in flagship smartphones at the start of 2023, we see this as the foundation for the ecosystem to start exploring Ray Tracing techniques for their gaming content. This will help to prepare for a fully fledged transition to Ray Tracing on mobile as the technology continues to evolve in the next several years.

Buy at Amazon

SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Cell Phone

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1249.99
$1249.99$1399.99$1395.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/30/2022 at 10:31 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.