NVIDIA unveils two new single-slot Ampere-based RTX A1000, A400 workstation GPUs

NVIDIA has just introduced two new entry-level workstation Ampere-based GPUs, with the new RTX A400 and RTX A1000 cards, both in single-slot design.

The new NVIDIA RTX A1000 and RTX A400 workstation GPUs provide access to AI and ray tracing technologies, which are in the everyday workflows of professionals. The new NVIDIA RTX A1000 workstation GPU should have the GA106 GPU with 2304 CUDA cores, 72 Tensor Cores, and 18 RT Cores.

The RTX A1000 has up to 6.74 TFLOPS of FP32 compute performance, with 8GB of GDDR6 memory at 12Gbps speeds on a 128-bit memory bus that's capable of up to 192GB/sec of memory bandwidth. NVIDIA's new RTX A400 has 768 CUDA cores, 24 Tensor Cores, and 6 RT Cores. It'll feature up to 2.7 TFLOPS of FP32 compute performance, with 4GB of GDDR6 memory on a 64-bit memory bus with just 96GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

They won't be working on trillion-parameter scale generative AI, but the new entry-level workstation GPUs from NVIDIA do have some great wins in their favor: they're a single-slot, blower-style card with no external PCIe power connector. This is fantastic for low-power, quiet desktop PC builds that need just a bit of workstation GPU oomph.

The NVIDIA RTX A400 and A1000 GPUs are equipped with features designed to supercharge everyday workflows