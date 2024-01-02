CoolerMaster preparing fanless 1100W power supply with 12VHPWR power connector

CoolerMaster's new X-Silent 1100W fanless power supply is coming, should be unveiled at CES 2024, with 12VHPWR power connector and more.

CoolerMaster is close to revealing quite an interesting power supply with the new X-Silent Edge Platinum 1100W power supply, which is passively cooled and features the newer 12VHPWR power connector. Check it out:

CoolerMaster's upcoming X-Silent Edge Platinum 1100W power supply (source: Hardware&Co)
CoolerMaster's upcoming X-Silent Edge Platinum 1100W power supply (source: Hardware&Co)

We don't typically see fanless power supply designs of this power, where the new CoolerMaster X-Silent Edge Platinum 1100W is worlds above the usual 500W to 700W PSU designs that are passively cooled. The company hasn't been clear about power efficiency and power ratings just yet, but we should get those details at CES 2024 next week.

CoolerMaster's upcoming X-Silent Edge Platinum 1100W power supply features a native 12VHPWR power connector for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, as well as the upcoming GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series graphics cards that will also be unveiled at CES 2024.

CoolerMaster's upcoming X-Silent Edge Platinum 1100W power supply (source: Hardware&Co)
CoolerMaster's upcoming X-Silent Edge Platinum 1100W power supply (source: Hardware&Co)

The fully modular, passively cooled power supply also features USB and PMBUS (Power Management) connectors, while the new X-Silent Edge Platinum 1100W power supply unit also packs 6 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors for your graphics cards and processor, and 4 x SATA connectors for storage and peripherals.

CoolerMaster's upcoming X-Silent Edge Platinum 1100W power supply (source: Hardware&Co)
CoolerMaster's upcoming X-Silent Edge Platinum 1100W power supply (source: Hardware&Co)

CoolerMaster will also be unveiling its new Edge Platinum 850 and Max Platinum 1300 power supplies, but the new Max Platinum 1300 PSU will be cooled with a fan. No fanless power supply goodness with that unit, but if you want passively cooled PSU greatness... there's the new X-Silent Edge Platinum 1100W for you.

