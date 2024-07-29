Samsung's wild new rollable display revolutionizes interacting with devices

Samsung has filed a new patent that reveals the company could be working on a revolutionary foldable display that changes how we interact with devices.

Samsung is one of, if not the leading company on the planet when it comes to display technology, which is why it's not surprising when a patent is discovered for a crazy new revolutionary design change.

The above Samsung patent describes a tablet with an extremely intriguing design as it features a horizontally expandable display that can be resized based on how it is used. For example, the screen can be pulled outwards in each direction to make the display larger, which would be used when a keyboard is attached to the tablet. The user is also able to shrink the tablet down so it can be used in one hand by folding it.

