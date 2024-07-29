Samsung's wild new rollable display revolutionizes interacting with devices

Samsung has filed a new patent that reveals the company could be working on a revolutionary foldable display that changes how we interact with devices.

Published
1 minute & 10 seconds read time

Samsung is one of, if not the leading company on the planet when it comes to display technology, which is why it's not surprising when a patent is discovered for a crazy new revolutionary design change.

Samsung's wild new rollable display revolutionizes interacting with devices 165156
Patents like the one mentioned in this article are filed all of the time as it is safer for a company designing new products to ensure they already have their bases covered in terms of rights before the product becomes extremely popular and competitors attempt to mimic it. Unfortunately, since so many patents are filed and discovered, they aren't an indicator of what a company is planning on releasing, but they could be viewed as evidence of what a company is working on in its research and development labs.

The above Samsung patent describes a tablet with an extremely intriguing design as it features a horizontally expandable display that can be resized based on how it is used. For example, the screen can be pulled outwards in each direction to make the display larger, which would be used when a keyboard is attached to the tablet. The user is also able to shrink the tablet down so it can be used in one hand by folding it.

Samsung's wild new rollable display revolutionizes interacting with devices 2231
"This electronic device may comprise a flexible display, a first rolling actuator configured to extend the flexible display in a first direction, a second rolling actuator configured to extend the flexible display in a second direction opposite to the first direction, and at least one processor," describes the patent

NEWS SOURCES:ppubs.uspto.gov, techspot.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

