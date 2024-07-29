Microsoft's new Windows update adds Android smartphones to File Explorer

Microsoft has rolled out an update to Windows 11 that enables Android users to browse their smartphone storage in Windows' File Explore.

The Redmond company has been working on improving the connection between smartphones and Windows PCs with its Phone Link app, and now a new update rolled out to the Insider program enables users to access their devices files within Windows File Explorer. The update is just for Android devices and take advantage of the new functionality users must be running Android 11 or higher, along with Phone Link beta version 1.24071 or higher.

To enable this feature users will head to Settings > Bluetooth & Devices > Mobile Devices > Manage Devices and enable the option to show the connected smartphone in File Explorer. Once enabled, users will be able to access the device's files, which means adding/removing files and reorganization - all wirelessly. Notably, files that are deleted through the Phone Link app will be sent to the smartphone's recycle bin, not the Windows PC recycle bin.