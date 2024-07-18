Mortal Kombat dev NetherRealm shuts down entire mobile team

NetherRealm and WB Games have shut down the entire mobile games division responsible for smartphone titles like Injustice, Mortal Kombat, and more.

More layoffs devastate the interactive entertainment industry as Warner Bros. Games shutters an entire mobile games division.

According to a somber LinkedIn post from QA analyst Tony Lazzara, NetherRealm's mobile group has been disbanded and all employees in the division have been laid off.

This is a stark contrast to the studio's position in 2021, which saw NetherRealm pursuing an "aggressive push" into mobile gaming. Through job postings made on NetherRealm's mainsite, we were able to guess that Mortal Kombat would be next in line for a new game, not the Injustice series.

"Good morning internet. Unfortunately, yesterday Netherrealm's mobile team was shut down. A ton of very talented people were put out of work. We had live services on multiple titles such as Mortal Kombat Mobile, Injustice 2, and Mortal Kombat Onslaught. I was also affected. Every single person I've worked with on that team is an amazing collaborator, passionate, and very creative. "So, I am here to ask for your help. I am literally open to work. Quality assurance, customer service, or video editing. Anything remote or in the Chicago area would be terrific. However, I am open to relocating. I very much enjoy being your contact, but I would very much love any assistance meeting/contacting with new people. "I thank you for your kind words and help. Things always look dark before the dawn. I hope we can help the Netherrealm mobile team land back on their feet. Thank you."

The Chicago based studio currently only has a single job opening available, and it's a temporary position for a QA analyst.