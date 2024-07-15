Prime Day Deal: Get $100 off the powerful GEEKOM Mini IT13 Mini PC with 13th Gen Intel CPU!

Save big on the GEEKOM Mini IT13 with this exclusive Prime Day Exclusive Deal. 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor, 32GB of memory, 1TB SSD, and more.

Thanks to GEEKOM, we've got another exclusive Prime Day Deal on a powerful Mini PC that you won't want to miss. TweakTown readers can save $100 off the GEEKOM Mini IT13 Mini PC. A powerful little unit equipped with the 14 Core and 24 Thread Intel Core i7-13620H processor. With integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, 32GB of DDR4 memory, and 1TB of fast PCIe Gen 4 storage.

Weighing only 653 grams with compact dimensions (117 x 112 x 49.2mm), the GEEKOM Mini IT13 also features USB 3.2, USB 4, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6E, and 2.5 Gbps Ethernet. Throw in up to 8K video support with AV1 decoding, an SD-card reader, and support for external graphics. And with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, the GEEKOM Mini IT13 can be anything you want it to be.

A workstation, home theatre, gaming rig, photo and video editing studio, productivity computer, security system, and more. The GEEKOM Mini IT12 Mini PC with 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor normally retails for $599 USD, but right now, it's just $499! Enter the coupon code TWEAKIT13 at checkout to take $100 off the price of this powerful Mini PC.

UK readers can also pick this up for ￡499. Just head over to GEEKOM's UK site and enter TWEAKIT13 at checkout to take ￡100 off the price. This exclusive Prime Day Deal is available from now until July 21.

Built for productivity, gaming, creating, editing, and multitasking, the GEEKOM Mini IT13 also includes a flexible storage and upgrade path. Users can expand the DDR4 memory up to 64GB while adding an additional M.2 SSD (up to 1TB) and a 2.5-inch SATA HDD (up to 2TB).

You've also got support for up to four displays, GEEKOM's best-in-class build quality (with rigorous testing), and exceptional cooling performance. The Mini IT13 sports all-new cooling technology for quiet and efficient performance.

All of this is in a unit roughly 1/40 the size of a traditional desktop tower PC. Here's a breakdown of the GEEKOM Mini IT13 Mini PC's specs.