PlayStation 5 prototype dev kit console gets V-shaped clean

PlayStation 5 dev kit and new DualShock controller shown off during a clean

By: Anthony Garreffa from 1 hour, 32 mins ago

The latest on Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 for 2020 is coming from a new photo of an alleged PS5 developer kit console, something that was being cleaned and then promptly leaked online.

new-look-playstation-5-console-controller_06

In the above shot we can see that V-shaped PlayStation 5 being cleaned, with the developer kit rocking an LCD display to the right (which the final consumer version of the PS5 will not). The 4K Blu-ray drive is right there on show, as too are the LED activity lights and various USB ports for connectivity.

We get a closer look at the new DualShock 5 controller which looks a little chunkier than the current DualShock 4 controller. But apart from that there's nothing new here, with all eyes on Sony for CES 2020 where they could show off something about the new PlayStation 5. We don't know what, but Sony will be shouting something from the roof tops of CES.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com
