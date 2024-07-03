Nintendo fires lawsuits against people involved in Nintendo piracy networks

Nintendo has filed two lawsuits against two Nintendo pirates that are allegedly part of a network of illegal Nintendo content and IP.

Nintendo is known for its tight grip around its IP, being one of the many companies that is ready to file lawsuits against anyone that has violated its policies.

Once again, the Mario and Zelda maker has filed lawsuits against people that it believes are misusing its intellectual property (IP), and this time, they are hitting two individuals who are allegedly involved in a piracy network of Nintendo content. In the past Nintendo has forced the shutdown of Switch emulators for PC, claiming the company behind them was making profit off its IP.

The same principle applies here but in the world of piracy, with Nintendo filing lawsuits against James Williams "archbox" [PDF] of Surprise, Arizona, and Ryan "Homebrew Homie" Daly of Flint, Michigan. Nintendo has accused Williams of being involved in creating, operating, and promoting not only pirated Nintendo content, but also assisting others in creating, operating, and promoting a network of online shops dedicated to storing pirated Nintendo Switch games that are available to download.

The lawsuit claims one of these online shops, called LiberaShop, "offers over 33,000 various versions" of pirated Nintendo games. More specifically, the lawsuit has referenced the r/SwitchPirates subreddit, which is a group of 190,000 people, including Williams, that openly admit to pirating Nintendo content. The lawsuit cites screenshots of "archbox" Reddit account writing, "Most of us who hacked our Switch are, like you said, pirates and aren't going to give Nintendo $50 for a game."

As for Daly, Nintendo has alleged he runs the website Modded Hardware, which is a site dedicated to selling a "variety of products specifically designed (and with no commercial purpose other than) to circumvent Nintendo's technological protection measures."

For more information on Nintendo's accusations, check out this link here.