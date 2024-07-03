Apple is about to give nearly $400 back to select MacBook owners

Apple is preparing to roll out payments to customers who are part of its 'MacBook Keyboard Litigation Settlement,' with a maximum payment of nearly $400ea.

Between 2015 and 2019, Apple decided to use butterfly switches on its MacBook laptops, and that decision has led the company to pay out $50 million in claims back to customers.

During that four-year period, Apple keyboards using the butterfly switch design were upgraded with new generations, but all had a critical failure point that led to thousands of customers reporting keys becoming sticky, repeating inputs, and becoming unresponsive. Unfortunately, when Apple launched its repair program for the issue in June 2018 for MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro models released during the aforementioned years, they were replaced with new butterfly keyboards, which eventually led to more failures.

Apple learned from its decision to place butterfly switches in its keyboard and has since swapped back to scissor-switch mechanisms. As for the payment, Apple paid $50 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over its faulty keys, and now MacBook owners who lodged a claim with the company will begin to receive their payment by August 2024. According to reports, MacBook owners who had at least two topcase replacements from Apple within four years of purchase can receive a maximum payment of $395.

Customers who had one topcase repair will receive up to $125, and keycap replacement customers can receive up to $50.