Introspect ships the world's first GDDR7 memory test system, with up to 40Gbps GDDR7

Introspect Technology is a member of JEDEC, the body that covers memory -- including the next-gen GDDR7 memory standard -- with Introspect shipping the world's first GDDR7 memory test system.

The just-launched Introspect M5512 GDDR7 Memory Test System is the world's first commercial solution for testing JEDEC's fresh new JESD239 Graphics Double Data Rate (GDDR7) SGRAM specification. GDDR7 is a category-creating memory solution that enables graphics memory engineers, GPU design engineers, product engineers in both memory and GPU spaces, and system integrators to quickly design new GDDR7 memory devices, debug protocol errors, characterize signal integrity, and perform detailed memory read/write functional stress testing without requiring any other tool.

The new M5512 GDDR7 Memory Test System is the perfect solution for these engineers, AMD and NVIDIA, and AIB partners to get ready to launch GDDR7-powered graphics cards, the first of which will be NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs.

Introspect's new M5512 GDDR7 Memory Test System is a bench-top test and measurement system that uses the company's decades-long experience in building high-performance and small test systems. Inside of the M5512 GDDR7 Memory Test System, you'll find 72 x high-performance pins, each capable of running 40Gbps in PAM3 mode.

Each of the 72 individual pins has bidirectional circuitry that's used for read and write operations on GDDR7 memory, with each pin containing a full suite of analog characterization features, including femtosecond skew injection and other eye margining features that are critical for AC characterization and conformance testing, says Introspect.

The company also includes integrated device power supplies with precision power sequencing and ramping controls for the M5512 GDDR7 Memory Test System. Introspect that this makes its new M5512 GDDR7 Memory Test System an all-inclusion solution that performs both AC characterization as well as memory functional stress testing on any GDDR7 device.

The new M5512 GDDR7 Memory Test System can also be used for GDDR7 memory controller testing and memory PHY testing as well, adds the company.

Dr. Mohamed Hafed, CEO at Introspect Technology, said: "In its quest to support the industry on GDDR7 deployment, Introspect Technology has worked tirelessly in the last few years with JEDEC members to develop the M5512 GDDR7 Memory Test System. Throughout our existence, we've thrived on creating unique test solutions for equally unique high-speed interface standards, and the GDDR7 standard is definitely unique! We're thrilled to be part of the ecosystem supporting such a transformative technology".