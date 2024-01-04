MSI TITAN 18 HX gaming laptop: 14900HX + RTX 4090 with 270W power mode, 400W power supply

MSI's next-gen TITAN 18 HX gaming laptop has been teased ahead of CES 2024, inside it'll rock Intel's new mobile flagship Core i9-14900HX "Raptor Lake Refresh" CPU and some delicious hardware to match. Check it out:

MSI's next-gen TITAN 18 HX gaming laptop with 270W power mode (source: MSI)

The new MSI TITAN 18 HX gaming laptop will feature an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor with 24 cores and 32 threads boosting up to 5.8GHz, with the choice of an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 or GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card. Interestingly, it'll feature a 270W power mode (for the combined CPU and GPU power).

This means we should see a 175W TGP for the GPU (both the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 with 175W) and 95W for the CPU, which is a huge 40W boost from the default TDP of the Core i9-14900HX. What does this mean? MSI stays within the MTP (Maximum Turbo Power) limits of 175W that are set in stone by Intel, but it'll allow the Core i9-14900HX processor to sustain those huge 5.8GHz clock speeds for longer periods of time.

MSI's new TITAN 18 HX gaming laptop will feature an 18-inch 4K+ display, where the resolution will be a beautiful 3840 x 2400 (higher than the 4K standard, hence it's a 4K+ panel... regular 4K resolution is 3840 x 2160). MSI uses a gorgeous Mini-LED panel with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, with up to 1000 nits of peak brightness, and VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification.

There'll be 128GB of DDR5-5600 memory with 4 x 32GB sticks inside, but it's upgradeable to 192GB if you need a ridiculous amount of RAM inside of this. Content creators will get a boot out of the Core i9-14900HX processor + 192GB of DDR5 RAM + GeForce RTX 4090 graphics, and a 4K+ 120Hz Mini-LED display. Beautiful specs.

MSI is using a Vapor Chamber cooling design with 4 x heat pipes and dual fans, which should keep the high-end Core i9-14900HX and GeForce RTX 4090 as cool as possible.

We don't know how much the MSI TITAN 18 HX gaming laptop will cost, but the previous-gen Core i9-13980HX processor-based model with a GeForce RTX 4090 was priced at $5299, while the RTX 4080 model cost $4299. We should expect similar but probably more expensive pricing considering the class of hardware inside of the MSI TITAN 18 HX gaming laptop.

MSI should provide all of the details, and demos of its new TITAN 18 HX gaming laptop at CES 2024 next week.