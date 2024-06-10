Xbox unveils Age of Mythology: Retold in new epic nostalgia-triggering trailer

Microsoft has showcased Age of Mythology: Retold at the Xbox Games Showcase, which is a complete overhaul of the iconic 20-year-old RTS game.

Microsoft has recently wrapped up its Xbox Games Showcase where it announced a slew of new titles it currently has in the works under its multiple labels.

One of the titles Xbox showcased during its show is a franchise that is more than 20 years old, and that is Age of Mythology (AOE). originally developed by Ensemble Studios, SkyBox Labs, and Westlake Interactive in 2002, the iconic real-time strategy game took players deep into the world of mythological stories by enabling players to embody gods that fell under different ancient pantheons.

For example, players could select from Norse gods, Thor, Odin, and Loki, while also having the option of choosing from Greek gods, Egyptian and Atlantean. Choosing a certain god gave the player a different build for the upcoming ages they would move through as their civilization advanced. For example, if a player were to choose Zeus, they may be gifted with a Pegausus, while Hades players' infantry will have higher defense and damage.

The iconic real-time-strategy game is now being revamped under the title Age of Mythology: Retold. According to the announcement, the title will combine the best aspects of the original game with new elements that are considered essential elements of modern real-time strategy games. What we can expect is the original Age of Mythology game with a fresh coat of paint, new quality-of-life improvements, and a new game mode.

"Challenge the Labyrinth in the all-new Arena of the Gods for single-player and co-op. Collect powerful Blessings, join your friends, and take on new challenges to overcome in the arena where the gods themselves do battle," reads the website

Age of Mythology: Retold will be released on Xbox, PC and Game Pass on September 4, 2024.

NEWS SOURCES:store.steampowered.com, ageofempires.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

