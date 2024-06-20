AMD drops Ryzen 8000G 'Hawk Point' APU pricing: Ryzen 7 8700G APU now $299, 8500G for $159

AMD discounts its Ryzen 8000G 'Hawk Point' APU series: 8700G is now $299, 8600G is now $199, and 8500G is now $159. Get on the Hawk Point APU train!

AMD has just dropped the prices of its Ryzen 8000G series "Hawk Point" APUs across the range, with around $20 to $30 discount off each of the SKUs.

AMD Ryzen 8000G "Hawk Point" APU discounts (source: Newegg, VideoCardz)

AMD launched its new Ryzen 8000G series "Hawk Point" APUs earlier this year, based on the Zen 4 CPU architecture and RDNA 3 GPU architecture on the AM5 socket. AMD launched the Ryzen 7 8700G, Ryzen 5 8600G, and Ryzen 5 8500G APUs, now all discounted.

The flagship Ryzen 7 8700G APU has dropped to $299 from its original $329 price, while the Ryzen 5 8600G has dropped to $199 from $229, and finally, the Ryzen 5 8500G has dropped to $159 from $179. Not bad savings across the board there, especially if you were about to buy one of these Hawk Point APUs.

AMD Ryzen 7 8700G : old price $329, new price $299

AMD Ryzen 5 8600G : old price $229, new price $199

AMD Ryzen 5 8500G: old price $179, new price $159

We're only a month away from AMD launching its next-generation Ryzen 9000 series desktop GPUs, but they'll lack high-performance integrated GPUs and the XDNA AI accelerator. Both of which the Ryzen 8000G series "Hawk Point" APUs include.

We will see a future release of Strix Point APUs that will come with a surprising amount of AMD goodies inside: Zen 5 CPU cores, RDNA 3.5 GPU cores, and XDNA 2 for AI workloads. They'll hit later this year, and we can't wait to see what they can do in the flesh.