Apple openly mocks Microsoft's controversial Windows Recall feature

Microsoft recently announced it was recalling its Windows Recall feature, which uses artificial intelligence and screenshots to enable users to access different times in the past on their Copilot+ enabled PC.

For those who don't know, Windows Recall is one of Microsoft's AI-powered features. The company said it would be released alongside the selection of the new Copilot+ PCs. However, the feature was quickly criticized by many for its impact on user privacy and security, as Recall only works by taking screenshots of a user's desktop - indiscriminate of what is on the screen. This means any sensitive user information such as passwords, financial information, and private content would be captured and stored on the PC.

Security researchers were quick to criticize the feature, saying it was a hacker's dream to have a target's information all aggregated in one file directory. There is also the more simple criticism, which is the feature enables Microsoft to "watch" everything a user does on their device, even if the company claims that none of the screenshots are being uploaded to their servers and that the images are stolen entirely on the user's device.

Amongst the criticism, Microsoft has now decided to recall Windows Recall, which has now been laughed at by Apple at its WWDC event, where the Cupertino company announced its own version of AI - Apple Intelligence. Apple's global marketing SVP Greg "Joz" Joswiak was asked during WWDC if Apple was frustrated by Microsoft's recent failure in building trust with the consumer to use AI features, to which the global marketing SVP mocked, "are we frustrated by the failings of our competitors? The answer's no."