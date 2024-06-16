Apple openly mocks Microsoft's controversial Windows Recall feature

Apple has openly mocked Microsoft's controversial Windows Recall feature that was deemed by many a privacy nightmare, invasive and creepy.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

Microsoft recently announced it was recalling its Windows Recall feature, which uses artificial intelligence and screenshots to enable users to access different times in the past on their Copilot+ enabled PC.

For those who don't know, Windows Recall is one of Microsoft's AI-powered features. The company said it would be released alongside the selection of the new Copilot+ PCs. However, the feature was quickly criticized by many for its impact on user privacy and security, as Recall only works by taking screenshots of a user's desktop - indiscriminate of what is on the screen. This means any sensitive user information such as passwords, financial information, and private content would be captured and stored on the PC.

Security researchers were quick to criticize the feature, saying it was a hacker's dream to have a target's information all aggregated in one file directory. There is also the more simple criticism, which is the feature enables Microsoft to "watch" everything a user does on their device, even if the company claims that none of the screenshots are being uploaded to their servers and that the images are stolen entirely on the user's device.

Amongst the criticism, Microsoft has now decided to recall Windows Recall, which has now been laughed at by Apple at its WWDC event, where the Cupertino company announced its own version of AI - Apple Intelligence. Apple's global marketing SVP Greg "Joz" Joswiak was asked during WWDC if Apple was frustrated by Microsoft's recent failure in building trust with the consumer to use AI features, to which the global marketing SVP mocked, "are we frustrated by the failings of our competitors? The answer's no."

Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/16/2024 at 7:47 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:windowscentral.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags