Cooler Master showed new silent PSUs at CES 2024, including the X Silent Edge and X Silent Max

While at CES 2024 in Las Vega, Nevada, Cooler Master showed us powerful PSUs in small packages, just proving that bigger doesn't always mean better.

Cooler Master, while at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, wanted to show off a few of its newest PSUs. Above is the GX III line of PSUs, the V SFX Platinum and Gold-rated ATX 3.0 PSUs, and a few white editions are sprinkled in.

Next up is the X Silent Edge, coming in at 1100w or 850w; this passive PSU is completely made to be a massive heatsink. Being a digital platform, Cooler Masters' MasterCTRL software allows the end-user to monitor temperature, current load, and overall performance via MCUs.

Next is the X Silent Max, with a rating of 1300w; this PSU is made to the ATX 3.1 specification. The silent part is largely due to the ultra-quiet Mobius fan that actively dissipates heat to support higher wattages while maintaining silent performance with an ambient noise level of only 20dB. The X Silent Max is also a digital platform and can be controlled via the Cooler MasterCTRL software.

The X Mighty, the most powerful of the PSUs at CES 2024, runs in the wattages of 2000w and 2800w. Made to the ATX 3.1 specification, the X Mighty can deliver 600w of power to multiple 12V-2x6 connectors. Having the bridge diodes replaced with industrial-grade active bridge rectifier improves efficiency, as well as having Infineon IC chips to provide high-quality performance. Built on a digital platform, the X Mighty is controllable via the Cooler MasterCTRL software.

Moving to two more consumer-grade ATX 3.1 PSUs, the V Platinum V2 comes in three wattages: 1100w, 1300w, and 1600w. 80 Plus Platinum rating means these PSUs are the most efficient at a 50% load with 92% efficiency.