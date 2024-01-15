Cooler Master showed new silent PSUs at CES 2024, including the X Silent Edge and X Silent Max

Cooler Master, while at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, wanted to show off a few of its newest PSUs. Above is the GX III line of PSUs, the V SFX Platinum and Gold-rated ATX 3.0 PSUs, and a few white editions are sprinkled in.
Next up is the X Silent Edge, coming in at 1100w or 850w; this passive PSU is completely made to be a massive heatsink. Being a digital platform, Cooler Masters' MasterCTRL software allows the end-user to monitor temperature, current load, and overall performance via MCUs.
Next is the X Silent Max, with a rating of 1300w; this PSU is made to the ATX 3.1 specification. The silent part is largely due to the ultra-quiet Mobius fan that actively dissipates heat to support higher wattages while maintaining silent performance with an ambient noise level of only 20dB. The X Silent Max is also a digital platform and can be controlled via the Cooler MasterCTRL software.
The X Mighty, the most powerful of the PSUs at CES 2024, runs in the wattages of 2000w and 2800w. Made to the ATX 3.1 specification, the X Mighty can deliver 600w of power to multiple 12V-2x6 connectors. Having the bridge diodes replaced with industrial-grade active bridge rectifier improves efficiency, as well as having Infineon IC chips to provide high-quality performance. Built on a digital platform, the X Mighty is controllable via the Cooler MasterCTRL software.
Moving to two more consumer-grade ATX 3.1 PSUs, the V Platinum V2 comes in three wattages: 1100w, 1300w, and 1600w. 80 Plus Platinum rating means these PSUs are the most efficient at a 50% load with 92% efficiency.