ASUS ROG Mjolnir power bank unveiled: will power an RTX 4080 gaming PC for 1 hour on battery

ASUS officially unveils its new ROG Mjolnir: a new power bank for gamers on the go that will power a GeForce RTX 4080-powered gaming PC for 1 hour.

ASUS first teased the ROG Mjolnir in April, but now the gaming-focused power bank has been officially unveiled at Computex 2024. Check it out:

The new ASUS ROG Mjolnir is a power station, power bank, and uninterruptible power supply (UPS) for gamers on the go, and while the company hasn't provided the full suite of details on the new power station, it can power an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080-powered gaming PC for up to 1 hour. Not bad. We don't know if the RTX 4080 system for 1 hour claim is for a desktop or a laptop, but I'd say it's more of the latter rather than the former.

The physical handle of the ROG Mjolnir acts as a flashlight that can also be wirelessly charged when it placed on top of its base, and if your power goes out, you've got Thor's hammer to light up your room like a superhero. On the base of the hammer itself, there are 4 x 3-prong outlets, 2 x 10W USB Type-A ports, and 2 x USB-C power delivery ports ready for 100W and 65W, respectively.

ASUS includes a nifty display on its new ROG Mjolnir, showing just how much charge you've got -- with the full 768Wh battery -- as well as other information like real-time power consumption. It wouldn't be a new ASUS ROG product without some RGB lighting, while Qi-compatible smartphones and tablets can be charged by placing them on the base itself.

