AMD rumored to skip 700 series motherboards for Zen 5, new flagship X870 on the way

AMD is reportedly skipping over the 700 series chipset naming for Zen 5 boards, 800 series and flagship X870 motherboards are on the way.

AMD's next-gen Zen 5 desktop processors will be released later this year, with new AM5 motherboards featuring the 800-series chipset -- not the 700-series chipset to succeed the current-gen 600-series chipset -- with a new flagship X870 on the way.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

This is something we heard about in leaks earlier this year from leaker Moore's Law is Dead, and now we're hearing the 800-series chipset news again, this time from Benchlife. Benchlife has 'confirmed' that AMD's new Ryzen 9000 series "Zen 5" desktop CPUs -- not the Ryzen AI 300 series -- will debut in July, with new 800-series motherboards to join the fun.

Benchlife reports: "Obviously, we can expect various motherboard manufacturers to display AMD and Intel 800 series chip motherboards at Computex 2024; it has been confirmed that the chips used with AMD Ryzen 9000 will be called the 800 series, the same as Intel. However, there are still motherboard manufacturers working hard on the first-generation AM5 pin motherboards, such as the upcoming B650E AORUS PRO X USB4 from GIGABYTE".

We should expect to see the new X870 and X870E motherboards as the new Zen 5-ready flagship chipset, B850 and B850E in the mainstream segment, and A820 for entry-level Zen 5 systems. AMD will reveal its next-generation Zen 5 CPU architecture and a fleet of new CPUs at Computex 2024 next week.