Sony developing PlayStation mobile platform

Microsoft isn't the only one working on a mobile games platform--Sony is also developing its own PlayStation mobile experience.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Earlier this month, Xbox president Sarah Bond confirmed Microsoft's mobile games store would launch in July. But Xbox isn't the only one interested in leveraging the $90 billion market; Sony also has big dreams of releasing its own free-to-play mobile titles.

There's just one problem: Outside of Fate/Grand Order, Sony doesn't actually have any mobile games. That's about to change, though, as Sony ramps up investments in the space, including acquisitions of studios like Firesprite and Valkyrie. Now a new Sony job listing for a mobile platform architect gives clues on what's next for Sony's mobile ambitions.

The way the job listing is worded makes me think this is for an actual game development platform, not exactly a platform meant to sell mobile games and/or microtransactions.