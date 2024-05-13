NVIDIA Blackwell GPU compute stats: 30% more FP64 than Hopper, 200x cheaper simulation costs

NVIDIA shows off gargantuan performance improvements with its new Blackwell AI GPUs, with 30% more FP64 than Hopper, 200x cheaper weather simulations.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 58 seconds read time

NVIDIA has published a new blog post providing some more details about the next level of performance offered by its new Blackwell GPU architecture.

NVIDIA Blackwell GPU compute stats: 30% more FP64 than Hopper, 200x cheaper simulation costs 805
Open Gallery 3

The new blog post by NVIDIA shows the gigantic performance leap that Blackwell will deliver for the research industry including quantum computing, drug discovery, fusion energy, physics-based simulations, weather simulations, scientific computing, and more.

NVIDIA has another major goal with Blackwell -- other than industry-leading AI performance -- in that Blackwell can simulate weather patterns 200x cheaper than Hopper, and use 300x less energy while running digital twins simultaneously encompassing the globe with 65x less cost, and 58x less energy used. Absolutely astonishing numbers from Blackwell.

NVIDIA Blackwell GPU compute stats: 30% more FP64 than Hopper, 200x cheaper simulation costs 806
Open Gallery 3

The new NVIDIA Blackwell AI GPUs will also feature 30% more TLOPs over Hopper, where a single Hopper H100 AI GPU features 34 TFLOPs of FP64 compute performance, a single Blackwell B100 (not even the B200) will feature 45 TFLOPs of FP64 compute performance. However, the GB200 Superchip packs on not one but two Blackwell GPUs for around 90 TFLOPs of FP64 compute performance.

NVIDIA shared some new numbers for its B200 AI GPU platform with a gigantic 30x higher throughput while using 25x less energy and 25x lower TCO (Total Cost of Operation). NVIDIA compared the GB200 NVL72 system against 72 x86 CPUs with an 18x performance gain, and 3.27x lead over the current-gen GH200 NVL72 system in Database Join Query.

Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA H100 80 GB Graphic Card PCIe HBM2e Memory 350W (NVIDIA H100 80 GB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$729.99
$729.99$729.99-
Buy
$29949.95
$29949.95$30099.99$30099.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/13/2024 at 10:42 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:blogs.nvidia.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags