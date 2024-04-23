TEAMGROUP launches the MP44Q M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD with 3D QLC NAND and up to up to 7,400 MB/s speed

A new fast full-speed PCIe Gen4 SSD option from TEAMGROUP that features the company's patented graphene heat dissipation sticker and a 5-year warranty.

The new TEAMGROUP MP44Q M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD uses the latest 3D QLC NAND with SLC Caching technology. With capacities of up to 4TB, this efficient storage option delivers up to 7,400 MB/s and 6,500 MB/s read and write speeds, respectively. TEAMGROUP has designed the SSD for low power consumption and to be a daily driver for productivity.

The new TEAMGROUP MP44Q M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD, image credit: TEAMGROUP.

The TEAMGROUP MP44Q M. 2 PCIe 4.0 SSD uses the company's patented graphene heat dissipation sticker, which is less than 1mm thick, so it is also compact in size. The graphene layer also works with motherboard heat sinks to improve cooling further.

For those looking for a fast PCIe Gen4 SSD, the TEAMGROUP MP44Q delivers impressive read and write speeds across all capacity options. The 'up to 7,400 MB/s' read speed is found in the 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB models, with the 1TB model dropping the read speed to 6,200 MB/s from 6,500 MB/s.

The new TEAMGROUP MP44Q M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD is supported by the company's S.M.A.R.T. SSD monitoring software, and each SSD comes with a comprehensive five-year warranty. The new storage option's product page is live, and global availability is expected in early May.

Here are the specs.

TEAMGROUP MP44Q M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD

