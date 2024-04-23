TEAMGROUP launches the MP44Q M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD with 3D QLC NAND and up to up to 7,400 MB/s speed

A new fast full-speed PCIe Gen4 SSD option from TEAMGROUP that features the company's patented graphene heat dissipation sticker and a 5-year warranty.

The new TEAMGROUP MP44Q M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD uses the latest 3D QLC NAND with SLC Caching technology. With capacities of up to 4TB, this efficient storage option delivers up to 7,400 MB/s and 6,500 MB/s read and write speeds, respectively. TEAMGROUP has designed the SSD for low power consumption and to be a daily driver for productivity.

The new TEAMGROUP MP44Q M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD, image credit: TEAMGROUP.
The new TEAMGROUP MP44Q M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD, image credit: TEAMGROUP.

The TEAMGROUP MP44Q M. 2 PCIe 4.0 SSD uses the company's patented graphene heat dissipation sticker, which is less than 1mm thick, so it is also compact in size. The graphene layer also works with motherboard heat sinks to improve cooling further.

For those looking for a fast PCIe Gen4 SSD, the TEAMGROUP MP44Q delivers impressive read and write speeds across all capacity options. The 'up to 7,400 MB/s' read speed is found in the 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB models, with the 1TB model dropping the read speed to 6,200 MB/s from 6,500 MB/s.

The new TEAMGROUP MP44Q M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD is supported by the company's S.M.A.R.T. SSD monitoring software, and each SSD comes with a comprehensive five-year warranty. The new storage option's product page is live, and global availability is expected in early May.

Here are the specs.

TEAMGROUP MP44Q M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD

  • Interface: PCIe 4.0 x4 with NVMe
  • Capacity: 1TB/2TB/4TB
  • Voltage: DC +3.3V
  • Operation Temperature: 0°C ~ 70°C
  • Storage Temperature: -40˚C ~ 85˚C
  • DRAM Cache: NO
  • Terabyte Written: 1TB： 512 TBW, 2TB： 1024 TBW, 4TB： 2048 TBW
  • Performance: 1TB: Read up to 7,400 MB/s, Write up to 6,200 MB/s 2TB: Read up to 7,400 MB/s, Write up to 6,500 MB/s 4TB: Read up to 7,400 MB/s, Write up to 6,500 MB/s
  • Weight: 7 g
  • Dimensions: 80(L) x 22(W) x 3.7(H) mm
  • MTBF: 1,600,000 Hours
  • Operating System: Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista or later, Linux 2.6.33 or later
  • Warranty: 5-year warranty

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

