Meta AI boss confirms the company has purchased around $30 billion worth of NVIDIA AI GPUs

Meta's AI boss, Yann LeCun, said that the company has invested $30 billion in NVIDIA AI GPUs for AI training, new Llama 3 models coming soon.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 35 seconds read time

Meta has purchased 500,000 more AI GPUs for a total of 1 million AI GPUs, which is valued at $30 billion.

Meta AI boss confirms the company has purchased around $30 billion worth of NVIDIA AI GPUs 99
Open Gallery 2

We're hearing about the gargantuan AI GPU hardware investment from Meta AI boss Yann LeCun at the AI Summit, also saying that upcoming variations of its Llama 3 large language model are on the way. LeCun emphasized the computational limitations and GPU costs as things that are slowing the progression of AI.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman plans to spend $50 billion a year on AGI development (artificial general intelligence) by using 720,000 NVIDIA H100 AI GPUs that cost a hefty $21.6 billion. Microsoft is aiming for 1.8 million AI GPUs by the end of 2024, while OpenAI wants to have 10 million AI GPUs before the end of the year.

Meta AI boss Yann LeCun stressed the need to scale learning algorithms across GPUs efficiently for cost reduction, as NVIDIA is pushing ahead with Hopper H200 and Blackwell B200 AI GPUs, as well as next-generation AI GPUs in development that will support beyond-ultra-fast HBM4 memory, which we'll begin to see in 2025, which isn't far away now.

Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA H100 80 GB Graphic Card PCIe HBM2e Memory 350W (NVIDIA H100 80 GB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$729.99
$729.99$729.99-
Buy
$30099.99
$30099.99$29949.95$30099.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/7/2024 at 8:46 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:cryptotimes.io

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags