Meta AI boss confirms the company has purchased around $30 billion worth of NVIDIA AI GPUs

Meta has purchased 500,000 more AI GPUs for a total of 1 million AI GPUs, which is valued at $30 billion.
We're hearing about the gargantuan AI GPU hardware investment from Meta AI boss Yann LeCun at the AI Summit, also saying that upcoming variations of its Llama 3 large language model are on the way. LeCun emphasized the computational limitations and GPU costs as things that are slowing the progression of AI.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman plans to spend $50 billion a year on AGI development (artificial general intelligence) by using 720,000 NVIDIA H100 AI GPUs that cost a hefty $21.6 billion. Microsoft is aiming for 1.8 million AI GPUs by the end of 2024, while OpenAI wants to have 10 million AI GPUs before the end of the year.
Meta AI boss Yann LeCun stressed the need to scale learning algorithms across GPUs efficiently for cost reduction, as NVIDIA is pushing ahead with Hopper H200 and Blackwell B200 AI GPUs, as well as next-generation AI GPUs in development that will support beyond-ultra-fast HBM4 memory, which we'll begin to see in 2025, which isn't far away now.