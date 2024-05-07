Intel partners with 14 companies in Japan to make new tech, automate semiconductor packaging

Intel will partner with 14 Japanese companies to develop technology to automate the 'back-end' chipmaking processes, including packaging.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 51 seconds read time

Intel has plans to partner with 14 different Japanese companies to develop technology to automate "back-end" chipmaking processes, like advanced packaging.

Intel partners with 14 companies in Japan to make new tech, automate semiconductor packaging 98
Open Gallery 2

In a new report from Nikkei, the US and Japan are looking to cut geopolitical risks to their semiconductor supply chains. The deal would involve electronics maker Omron, Yamaha Motor, and materials supplier Resonac and Shin-Etsu Polymer, will be led by the head of Intel's Japanese business: Kunimasa Suzuki.

This new group will invest tens of billions of yen (with 10 million yen = $65 million USD or so) that will develop the technologies in a working state by 2028. Nikkei reports that with the advances in front-end operations including circuit formation start to approach their physical limits, competition is brewing in back-end steps like stacking chips to improve performance.

The new Intel-led group will start a trial back-end production line in Japan over the coming years, with the goal of full automation. The company is also looking into standardizing back-end technology, enable manufacturing, inspection, and handling equipment to all be managed, and controlled by a single system.

The Japanese market is important for Intel, and the world, with Japanese companies holding a combined share of around 30% of semiconductor production equipment, and a larger 50% share of semiconductor materials, according to Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

The hope is that back-end automation is to compensate for Japan's "dearth of chip engineers," report Nikkei, as big fabrication facilities from the likes of TSMC are taking all of the best chip engineers.

Buy at Amazon

Intel® Core™ i9-14900KS Desktop Processor 24 cores (8 P-cores + 16 E-cores) (Intel® Core™ i9-14900KS)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$663.51
$663.51$664.00$671.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$729.99
$729.99$729.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/7/2024 at 8:52 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:asia.nikkei.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags