Sabrent's new Rocket 4 Gen4 SSDs refreshed: now DRAM-less, single-sided 7GB/sec+ beasts

Sabrent's new Rocket 4 Gen4 SSD is now available: DRAM-less, single-sided Gen4 SSD with 7GB/sec+ speeds and better thermals, perfect for the PS5, too.

Published
Updated
Sabrent has just refreshed its Rocket 4 Gen4 SSD family with new DRAM-less, single-sided SSDs in both 1TB and 2TB capacities, with the 4TB model coming soon.

The new Sabrent Rocket 4 Gen4 SSDs have some new toys to play with inside: Phison's new PS5027-E27T DRAMless 4-channel SSD controller and Kioxia's BiCS6 2400MT flash array. This means that Sabrent ships its new Rocket 4 SSD with no on-board DRAM, half the channels of its PCIe Gen4 flagship predecessors, and in the words of our Storage God Jon Coulter, this "power-sipping single-sided masterpiece is overall the best performing PCIe Gen4 SSD Sabrent has ever delivered. Impressive".

The full potential of PCIe 4.0 technology can be realized with a single-sided SSD that doesn't put out much heat, making it the perfect super-fast Gen4 SSD for your PC, laptop, or PlayStation 5 console. We're looking at up to 7.4GB/sec (7400MB/sec) reads and up to 6.4GB/sec (6400MB/sec) writes, while up to 1000K/950K random IOPs. As Sabrent says, why compromise when you can have it all?

Jon wrote: "Sabrent's newest Gen4 SSD is exactly the kind of SSD that we've come to prefer in the PCIe Gen4 space. These superfast 4-channel SSDs deliver performance that is excellent overall, along with great thermal properties, on a preferred single-sided PCB. As we see it, the new Rocket 4 is about as good as it gets for a PCIe Gen4 SSD, and we believe it to be clearly superior to any of its 8-channel predecessors. Additionally, it's the first single-sided Sabrent SSD of its kind, and we love that too".

Finished the review off with: "It's the highest performing PCIe Gen4 SSD Sabrent has delivered to date. It's overall the second-best performing 2TB DRAMless SSD we've tested to date and as such well deserving of one of our highest awards".

