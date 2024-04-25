AMD's new GPU driver supports most-wished-for game Manor Lords, boosts Helldivers 2 performance

AMD promises better performance in Helldivers 2 with its freshly unleashed driver, and it supports Manor Lords ahead of the city builder's release tomorrow.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 12 seconds read time

AMD has released a new GPU driver and it brings in support for a high-profile game - Manor Lords - plus it improves another big hitter, performance-wise.

Helldivers 2 will run more smoothly with this new driver release - or should that be 'diver' release? Sorry, that's a 'hell' of a bad 'joke' (Image Credit: Arrowhead Game Studios)
Open Gallery 2

Helldivers 2 will run more smoothly with this new driver release - or should that be 'diver' release? Sorry, that's a 'hell' of a bad 'joke' (Image Credit: Arrowhead Game Studios)

So, the headline here is the mentioned support for Manor Lords in AMD's Adrenalin 24.4.1 driver, the much talked about city builder set in medieval times which became the most wish-listed game on Steam - and it's released tomorrow.

Two games are also getting expanded HYPR-Tune support, and those are Nightingale along with Skull and Bones.

But what'll be the real gem for many folks in driver version 24.4.1 will be something listed in the fixed issues section of the release notes, as picked up on by VideoCardz.

Namely: "Performance improvements for Helldivers 2."

As you may have seen, there have been some complaints from players around stuttering with Helldivers 2 after they installed Adrenalin v24.3.1, so hopefully, Team Red has found a cure for any performance hiccups with this fresh release.

A bunch of other glitches have also been fixed here, including a problem which caused Lords of the Fallen to crash in certain areas with RX 6000 series graphics cards.

Another fix, also for RX 6000 models, is ushered in for Horizon Forbidden West whereby rainbow-like artifacts can appear in water (though that sounds like quite a pleasant visual glitch, as they go).

Grab the new Adrenalin 24.4.1 driver for all this and a fair bit more in the way of bug squashing.

Buy at Amazon

$10 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00$10.00-
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00$10.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/26/2024 at 12:37 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, twitter.com, store.steampowered.com

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

What's in Darren's PC?

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags