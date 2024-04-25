AMD's new GPU driver supports most-wished-for game Manor Lords, boosts Helldivers 2 performance

AMD promises better performance in Helldivers 2 with its freshly unleashed driver, and it supports Manor Lords ahead of the city builder's release tomorrow.

AMD has released a new GPU driver and it brings in support for a high-profile game - Manor Lords - plus it improves another big hitter, performance-wise.

2

Helldivers 2 will run more smoothly with this new driver release - or should that be 'diver' release? Sorry, that's a 'hell' of a bad 'joke' (Image Credit: Arrowhead Game Studios)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

So, the headline here is the mentioned support for Manor Lords in AMD's Adrenalin 24.4.1 driver, the much talked about city builder set in medieval times which became the most wish-listed game on Steam - and it's released tomorrow.

Popular Now: Building the Ultimate Home Entertainment Server with an ASUSTOR NAS and Viper Gaming NVMe SSDs

Two games are also getting expanded HYPR-Tune support, and those are Nightingale along with Skull and Bones.

But what'll be the real gem for many folks in driver version 24.4.1 will be something listed in the fixed issues section of the release notes, as picked up on by VideoCardz.

Namely: "Performance improvements for Helldivers 2."

As you may have seen, there have been some complaints from players around stuttering with Helldivers 2 after they installed Adrenalin v24.3.1, so hopefully, Team Red has found a cure for any performance hiccups with this fresh release.

A bunch of other glitches have also been fixed here, including a problem which caused Lords of the Fallen to crash in certain areas with RX 6000 series graphics cards.

Another fix, also for RX 6000 models, is ushered in for Horizon Forbidden West whereby rainbow-like artifacts can appear in water (though that sounds like quite a pleasant visual glitch, as they go).

Grab the new Adrenalin 24.4.1 driver for all this and a fair bit more in the way of bug squashing.