NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang will deliver live keynote on June 2, just as Computex 2024 kicks off

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang will deliver live keynote on June 2 at the NTU Sports Center, sharing how the AI era is driving a new industrial revolution.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 30 seconds read time

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang will deliver a live keynote a few days before Computex 2024 kicks off, with the keynote taking place on June 2 at 7 PM Taiwan time at the NTU Sports Center (National Taiwan University Sports Center).

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang will deliver live keynote on June 2, just as Computex 2024 kicks off 96
Open Gallery 2

Huang will discuss how the era of AI is driving a new industrial revolution across the planet. NVIDIA will remind people that the keynote is free to attend and will also be live-streamed. NVIDIA's just-announced keynote is NOT part of the official Computex 2024 keynotes, and it will be mentioned only on NVIDIA's website.

NVIDIA hosted the opening keynote for Computex 2023 last year, but it seems that GPU competitor AMD is hosting the opening keynote of Computex 2024 with AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su taking the stage. Not only that, but Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger will also be presenting a keynote for his company. AMD's keynote will take place on June 3 (9:30 to 11 AM) while Intel will host their keynote with Gelsinger on June 4.

We have heard whispers and rumors that NVIDIA could reveal its next-gen GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080 graphics cards at Computex 2024, but it would be rather early if the cards aren't hitting shelves until Q4 2024. We do know that NVIDIA will be launching the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 first, with the other RTX 50 series GPUs launching in 2025.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 should be expected sometime in late Q3 2024, but more likely Q4 2024 from all the information available. We reported very early on before it flooded the internet that the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 would be revealed first, but a tease at Computex 2024 would be pretty, pretty, preeetttyyyyy good, eh?

Computex 2024
Buy at Amazon

ASUS ProArt GeForce RTX™ 4080 Super OC Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$139.99
$139.99$139.99$139.99
Buy
$1149.99
$1149.99$1149.99$1149.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/25/2024 at 10:11 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:events.nvidia.com, wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags