NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang will deliver live keynote on June 2, just as Computex 2024 kicks off

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang will deliver a live keynote a few days before Computex 2024 kicks off, with the keynote taking place on June 2 at 7 PM Taiwan time at the NTU Sports Center (National Taiwan University Sports Center).

Huang will discuss how the era of AI is driving a new industrial revolution across the planet. NVIDIA will remind people that the keynote is free to attend and will also be live-streamed. NVIDIA's just-announced keynote is NOT part of the official Computex 2024 keynotes, and it will be mentioned only on NVIDIA's website.

NVIDIA hosted the opening keynote for Computex 2023 last year, but it seems that GPU competitor AMD is hosting the opening keynote of Computex 2024 with AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su taking the stage. Not only that, but Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger will also be presenting a keynote for his company. AMD's keynote will take place on June 3 (9:30 to 11 AM) while Intel will host their keynote with Gelsinger on June 4.

We have heard whispers and rumors that NVIDIA could reveal its next-gen GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080 graphics cards at Computex 2024, but it would be rather early if the cards aren't hitting shelves until Q4 2024. We do know that NVIDIA will be launching the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 first, with the other RTX 50 series GPUs launching in 2025.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 should be expected sometime in late Q3 2024, but more likely Q4 2024 from all the information available. We reported very early on before it flooded the internet that the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 would be revealed first, but a tease at Computex 2024 would be pretty, pretty, preeetttyyyyy good, eh?