IRS to use AI like 'night vision goggles' to find American's dodging tax

The Internal Revenue Service commissioner has outlined how the tax collection agency will use AI to help Americans and catch those who are evading taxes.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 49 seconds read time

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is planning on implementing artificial intelligence-powered systems into its workflow, according to IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel.

IRS to use AI like 'night vision goggles' to find American's dodging tax 561156156
Open Gallery 2

The statements made by the CEO of the IRS were made on April 17 at the UiPath on Tour: Public Sector Event in Washington, D.C, where Werfel explained that the IRS is looking into implementing AI in two ways: one to assist American taxpayers and the other and tools that IRS agents can use to discover undetected tax cheats.

The CEO described the potential of AI tools to the IRS as "night vision goggles" that would enable the agency to "unlock and see and spot the issues" in case of the "most complicated, largest taxpayers" across the US. As for AI being implemented in a way that would help Americans, the IRS CEO said the agency is developing an IRS chatbot that taxpayers will be able to interact with virtually and ask questions regarding the taxation process.

"I also think of a chess analogy to where we are going to be assessing some of the complexity of how money is moved across different subsidiaries, into tax shelters and holding companies," Werfel said. "Sometimes [how money is moved] is done completely legally, and sometimes, unfortunately, it's done illegally. A human makes the decision, ultimately, when we do these types of efforts on the enforcement side, but we want the computer essentially helping us be a better chess player."

Notably, the IRS will still maintain in-person and phone assistance but is attempting to catch up with many other banking apps and the virtual assistance interactions they offer their users.

"We're going to need an AI-powered solution to help taxpayers get the answer that they need," Werfel said. "But we're really just getting started."

"We have to be cautious and thoughtful with how we deploy AI," Werfel said. "We have a fundamental responsibility that is primary for us, and that is to protect taxpayer rights. And those rights include things like the right to privacy and the right that we will not add unnecessary intrusion into that privacy. We need to stay 1,000 miles away from even the perception that AI is in any way violating the responsibility we have to protect taxpayer privacy."

Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00--
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/25/2024 at 2:15 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:govexec.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags