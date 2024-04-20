Former CIA officer unveils UFOs have killed US military and cause brain damage

A top brain expert and a former CIA officer has revealed he has dealt with 'hundreds of patients' that have sustained injuries post UFO encounter.

A top brain expert and a former CIA officer has said he was instructed to write a paper on the number of injuries sustained by US military serviceman after encountering a UFO, or UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena).

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Detroit Professor Christopher Green, a forensic neuroimaging expert who worked at the CIA since the 1960s, said in 2010, he was asked by an unnamed government defense program that was tasked with monitoring UFOs to write a paper on the injuries military personnel received after encountering an "anomalous" craft, or UFO/UAP. The doctor said he has dealt with "hundreds of patients" that range from special forces officials and other military serviceman, with some of these patients later dying.

Dr. Green's paper, titled 'Clinical Medical Acute & Subacute Field Effects on Human Dermal & Neurological Tissues' was released under the Freedom of Information Act and mentions patients developing the following symptoms post-UFO encounter: sclerosis, brain damage, and burns.

"Some of them did come close, and make them become unconscious and they woke up burned or injured," said Green

The doctor said it appears some of the injuries were caused when a person got too close to "subtle, highly powered, highly modulated microwaves," with his study finding that serviceman could have been blasted by a powerful radio or electromagnetic frequencies from the propulsion systems of these objects.

It should be noted that despite Dr. Green's paper specifically mentioning the "ET's (extraterrestrials)" and "off-world exposures" Green states it's entirely possible advanced human technology could have caused the injuries experienced by these military personnel, as humans have the technological capabilities to do so.

"The purpose of this paper is to argue that data exists to 'reverse engineer' propulsion systems of anomalous aerospace vehicles," Green's paper said

Green said that one in ten of his patients died within seven years of their first reported UFO encounter.

"Because I'm a forensic neurologist and a brain imager, I'm the go-to physician in the Department of Defense for unexplained morbidity and mortality," Green said, "I do look at injuries and mortality from unidentified UAPs. My client population is heavily within intelligence, Department of Defense, Special Forces, aerospace industry, people that work under contract for aerospace companies that get ill and they don't know why."