Windows 10 users: Get ready to be bugged about creating a Microsoft Account

Running a local account with Windows 10? With the next cumulative update for the OS, you'll see efforts to persuade you to sign into a Microsoft Account.

If you're running Windows 10 and are using a local account - as opposed to being signed into a Microsoft Account with your OS installation - then prepare for a fresh round of nagging from Microsoft.

Next up - some inevitable nagging to start using Edge (Image Credit: Microsoft)

As Windows Latest reports, a change which has been in testing is supposedly coming through to arrive for the release version of Windows 10 with the next cumulative update for the OS (in May 2024).

What it means is that when you go into Settings, if you are working with a local Windows 10 install, there'll be a bar at the top of the panel - complete with a warning exclamation mark - telling you to sign in to a Microsoft Account.

In the case of Windows Latest, the bar further reminds them that without a Microsoft Account, files won't be backed up (so yes, this is pushing OneDrive too). Of course, it doesn't take into consideration that you might have your own backup solution (hopefully that's the case, anyway - if not, then do something about that, and fast).

Different users may see different spins on this messaging, so Microsoft won't necessarily push OneDrive, but perhaps another service (Edge is always a good bet in that regard - Microsoft can never have enough Edge prodding, seemingly).

This piece of nagging is currently present in Windows 10 build 19045.435, which is in the Release Preview channel, the final step before the rollout to the stable version of the OS. As we're told, that rollout is going to happen next patch Tuesday, with the May cumulative update (unless Microsoft reverses course rapidly, somehow).

You can just ignore the message, of course, but it does annoy some folks, ourselves included. Microsoft would argue that some users may not know about the benefits of a Microsoft Account, no doubt, and all it's doing is pointing out those boons.

Switching off

Regardless, a simple system-wide switch to turn off any such nagging, badging, nudging, recommendations or suggestions in Window 10 (and indeed Windows 11) would be very welcome so those who don't want to see all this can happily go forward with it.

What are the chances of that happening? Well, given Microsoft's past form, we wouldn't bank on it.

As any long-time Windows user will know, there's been a lengthy history of Microsoft overstepping the bounds when it comes to thinly veiled adverts. The most notable example of that being the whole campaign to persuade folks to take the free upgrade to Windows 10 (from Windows 7 or 8).

