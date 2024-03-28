Elgato's new Facecam MK.2 adds new features and lowers the price of the popular 1080p60 webcam

Elgato's new Facecam MK.2 is a new and improved 1080p60 webcam that now supports HDR recording, improved color accuracy, and better low-light performance.

Elgato has announced the arrival of the new and improved Facecam MK.2, which brings more features and capabilities to the popular 1080p60 webcam while dropping the MSRP from $199 USD to $149 USD compared to the original.

3

Elgato's new 1080p60 Facecam MK.2 is slimmer and more powerful than the original, image credit Elgato.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

On the physical side, the Facecam MK.2 is slimmer than the original, thanks to a new low-profile design. Elgato finally added a privacy shutter, too, which was missing in the 2021 original. The good stuff comes with the new image processing, which delivers better out-of-the-box color accuracy, improved low-light performance, and the ability to record 1080p60 HDR video.

The Facecam MK.2 is also fully supported by Elgato Camera Hub, which offers in-depth controls over all camera aspects, from zoom to FOV to aperture and exposure settings. Camera Hub also integrates NVIDIA's AI-powered RTX Broadcast features and tools, bringing everything together in one handy spot.

And the Facecam MK.2 now includes ultra-smooth slow-motion recording at 120 frames per second in HD resolution (720p) - very cool.

"Back in 2021, we engineered Facecam to be the best webcam for creators," said Rolf Bartz, Elgato's Principal Vision Architect. "Facecam MK.2 builds on this legacy, improving in almost every aspect while offering more software control and more lighting versatility. I can't think of another webcam that offers this much power and versatility at this price point."

The Facecam MK.2 is available now; check out the official product page for more info.