Microcenter's trade-in system values the GeForce RTX 4090 with just $700 trade-in value

Thought about trading in your expensive GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card through Microcenter's trade-in program? Don't. The company only estimates that a used RTX 4090 is worth a $700 trade-in.
Wccftech is the source of this story, where one of their readers pointed out that Microcenter's Trade-in Value for a high-end MSI GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING TRIO graphics card was just $699.95, with the same graphics card costing $1939.99 on Microcenter's website. That's not nice at all.
Of course, you're trading in a used graphics card, so you're not going to get what you paid for it from a mega-retailer like Microcenter. However, the GeForce RTX 4090 is still worth a hefty $1500+ on second-hand markets, as the RTX 4090 is still retailing for around $2000 (and over) at e-tailers like Amazon, BestBuy, and Microcenter.
Newegg has a trade-in system, valuing the GeForce RTX 4090 at $1500... double what Microcenter is offering, which means you'd have to be nuts to trade in the fastest graphics card on the planet for $700. These are just estimations, with prices to be higher (and hopefully not lower) than this, depending on the condition, age, and other factors of your GPU.
If you know anyone who is tempted by trading in their GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card for $700 of value to Microcenter, don't let them do that. Good friends wouldn't do that. Good friends would buy it off them for $800 and enjoy that RTX 4090 on the cheap. Better in their system than Microcenter's joke trade-in value of $700. Kidding. Don't let anyone sell their RTX 4090 for $700, not for another 5 years.