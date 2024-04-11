Apple sends threat notification to users about state-of-the-art spyware attacks

Apple has sent users in 92 nations a threat notification that warns them they may have been a target of mercenary spyware attacks.

Apple has issued a threat notification to users in 92 countries, warning them that they may have been an individual target of mercenary spyware attacks.

The company took to its support blog to explain its threat notifications are designed to inform users they may have been individually targeted by mercenary spyware attacks because of who they are or what they do. Notably, Apple states these attacks are "vastly more complex than regular cybercriminal activity and consumer malware" as mercenary spyware groups have "exception resources," and they target a small number of specific individuals and their devices.

Additionally, Apple says these mercenary groups apply "millions of dollars" to their hacking ventures, and they only have a "short shelf life," which makes them very hard to detect/prevent. Apple says that historically, these attacks can be traced back to state-sponsored groups or private companies performing the attacks on behalf of the state, and since 2021, the company has notified users in over 150 countries.

However, Apple has decided to refrain from naming any specific geographical regions due to the complexity, sophistication, and worldwide nature of these spyware attacks, hence the naming change to "mercenary spyware attacks."

"The extreme cost, sophistication and worldwide nature of mercenary spyware attacks makes them some of the most advanced digital threats in existence today," writes Apple

Apple notifies users of a mercenary spyware attack by displaying a threat notification at the top of the page following the user signing into appleid.apple.com.

"Apple relies solely on internal threat-intelligence information and investigations to detect such attacks. Although our investigations can never achieve absolute certainty, Apple threat notifications are high-confidence alerts that a user has been individually targeted by a mercenary spyware attack and should be taken very seriously," adds Apple

Apple's guidance for all users

  • Update devices to the latest software, as that includes the latest security fixes
  • Protect devices with a passcode
  • Use two-factor authentication and a strong password for Apple ID
  • Install apps from the App Store
  • Use strong and unique passwords online
  • Don't click on links or attachments from unknown senders
NEWS SOURCES:techcrunch.com, support.apple.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

