Intel's new Wi-Fi driver for Windows 11 and 10 cures nasty BSoD crashes

A new driver release, version 23.40.0, comes with a fix for Blue Screen of Death crashes, and an odd problem with an errant yellow exclamation mark.

Intel has just deployed a new Wi-Fi driver for Windows 11 users (and those on Windows 10) which alleviates a few issues, including a problem whereby the wireless module can cause Blue Screen of Death crashes.

The new driver is version 23.40.0 and it provides the cure for Wi-Fi-related BSoDs with a "low occurrence" - although any blue-screening isn't welcome, of course. So, if you have been experiencing crashes with the wireless adapters that this driver is for, it's going to be well worth installing the update.

This covers a range of adapters include Intel's Wi-Fi 7 BE202 and BE 200, as well as the following Wi-Fi 6 products:

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX411 (Gig+)

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (Gig+)

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210 (Gig+)

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX203

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX101

For the full list of adapters, have a look at Intel's release notes here [PDF].

This new driver version also addresses a problem with a 'yellow bang' (exclamation mark) that's appearing for the Wi-Fi adapter in Device Manager, when it shouldn't be. Not a big deal, but a useful fix still (apparently this is a rare bug, we're told).

Intel also notes: