Apple's iPhone 16 battery stats might have just leaked with a big surprise

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro are expected to debut this coming September and the batteries they'll use might have just leaked with one notable figure.

If Apple follows the usual release schedule we can expect the company to announce the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro this coming September, and that means that won't have to wait all that much longer before Apple shares all of the details we're waiting for. But before that happens there will no doubt be plenty of leaks, with the latest being a post on the Weibo social network which claims to have information on the iPhone's battery statistics - including a bit of a shock.

The new statistics were shared by leaker OvO Baby Sauce OvO who has started to share details of this ilk of late. They don't yet have a track record for us to use as a basis for how reliable they are, but right now we can take the information on face value until told otherwise. And if the report is accurate, we can apparently expect all of the new iPhones' batteries to grow slightly in terms of battery capacity except one. According to the report, the iPhone 16 Plus will actually see its battery shrink.

According to the leak, the iPhone 16 will have a battery with a 3,561mAh capacity while the iPhone 16 Plus will have a capacity of 4,000mAh. The iPhone 16 Pro will have a capacity of 2,255mAh while the larger iPhone 16 Pro Max will have a capacity of 4,676mAh.

Almost across the board, these battery capacities represent an increase of between 2.5% and 6% over the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models. however, the iPhone 16 Plus will actually have a smaller capacity by around 9% if this report turns out to be accurate.

It isn't yet clear why this might be the case, however. There has so far been no suggestion that the iPhone 16 Plus will be physically smaller than the iPhone 15 Plus, so it will be interesting to see how accurate this turns out to be.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max this September with the Apple Watch X and a refreshed Apple Watch Ultra expected to be announced at the same time. It's expected that the new models will all go on sale around 10 days after they are announced.

Long before that we have the OLED iPad Pro and refreshed iPad Air which are expected to be announced as soon as the first two weeks of May.