AMD teams with Arena to optimize, enhance next-gen Radeon GPUs using AI

Arena is a developer of specialist AI foundation models, which today announced a collaboration to scale AMD's development of Arena Atlas, the world's first AI test and optimization product for the latest process node semiconductor technology.

Throughout 2023, AMD and Arena tested Atlas for AMD Radeon GPU testing and optimization, where they could quickly and autonomously identify power and performance optimizations, leaving AMD engineers to focus on other tasks, therefore increasing productivity and boosting product development cycles.

Atlas adds AI facilitation to the semiconductor configuration and testing process, which Arena says enables better and faster devices for consumers and professionals. Atlas can process multimodal data that is beyond the usual text and video; this includes power curves, thermal profiles, and streaming HD video to build a better understanding of how a complex GPU behaves.

This allows Atlas to run testing and tuning jobs automatically, reducing engineers' workloads and helping accelerate some aspects of the new product schedules.

Pratap Ranade, Arena Co-Founder and CEO, said: "What we've proven with Atlas for testing is just the beginning. In the future, Atlas will also be able to help with debugging, root cause analysis, and eventually, the design of better chips and other complex electronics".

Andrej Zdravkovic, SVP and Chief Software Officer at AMD, said: "In addition to empowering our customers with the latest capabilities to take advantage of the full power of AI in their businesses and industries, AMD is committed to leveraging advanced AI technologies internally to improve processes and ultimately deliver better solutions to our customers. Atlas helps streamline the manually-intensive and lengthy process of configurating and testing today's complex GPU technologies, giving our engineers a leg up in maximizing the optimizations for next-generation products".