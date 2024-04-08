MSI expands its GPU line-up in China with the MSI GeForce RTX 4090D Ventus 3X

MSI's new GeForce RTX 4090D 24G VENTUS 3X joins Gaming X Slim and Suprim X models as a third option for the cutdown RTX 4090 for China.

MSI is expanding its GeForce RTX 4090D line-up for China with a new VENTUS 3X model that looks identical, design-wise, to the GeForce RTX 4090 24G VENTUS 3X. The release will present Chinese gamers with a more affordable GeForce RTX 4090D model compared to its GeForce RTX 4090D 24G Gaming X Slim or GeForce RTX 4090D 24G Suprim X variants. As affordable as an RTX 4090 can get.

GeForce RTX 4090D 24G VENTUS 3X, image credit: MSI.

The GeForce RTX 4090D 24G VENTUS 3X features the exact dimensions (322 x 136 x 62 mm) as the non-D version. Still, it has the lowered out-of-the-box RTX 4090D Boost Clock speed of 2,520 MHz (which can be pushed to 2,535 MHz with MSI Center software) and fewer CUDA Cores to comply with new U.S. regulations for selling GPU hardware in the region. The RTX 4090D does retain the same 24GB of GDDR6X memory at 21 Gbps on a 384-bit memory bus.

As part of the VENTUS line-up, the card still features a triple-fan cooling design with a metallic shroud, a focus on airflow, and a nickel-plated copper base. Visually, it follows the same black and silver aesthetics and style as other Ventus cards in MSI's GeForce RTX line-up.

Based on reviews of other GeForce RTX 4090D cards, performance is expected to be within %5 of the full RTX 4090 - which is pretty close, even though the GeForce RTX 4090D features 12% fewer CUDA Cores and a 25W lower power rating.

However, there is good news for PC gamers in the region: Overclocking hasn't been disabled on the GeForce RTX 4090D, so it's possible to push performance into the same region as the non-cutdown RTX 4090 with minimal effort.

Although it's the affordable MSI variant, the 14,999 RMB (~ $2115 USD) price is still higher than the 12,999 RMB MSRP, which is indicative of current GeForce RTX 4090 trends worldwide.