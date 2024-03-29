ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 4090 D gets unlocked 600W, now faster than RTX 4090

ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 D graphics card gets unlocked to 600W of power, which is 41% higher than the regular power limit, beats RTX 4090.

NVIDIA launched its modified GeForce RTX 4090 D graphics card last year, reducing CUDA core counts and TDPs to meet US export restrictions on high-performance chips going into China... and now a custom ASUS ROG Strix RTX 4090 D has been unlocked to 600W power with impressive results.

ASUS ROG Strix RTX 4090 D with 600W power (source: HKEPC)

In their official sense, all of the GeForce RTX 4090 D graphics cards ship with compliant specs approved to go into the Chinese (and other restricted markets) with lowered TDPs of 425W, down from 450W on the full-spec RTX 4090. There is no factory overclocking, and no dual-BIOS features allowed that push higher GPU clocks... until now.

HKEPC tested an ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 D graphics card after ASUS introduced a new 600W overclock power setting for its ROG Strix GPUs. The ASUS ROG Strix RTX 4090 D is identical to the ROG Strix RTX 4090 non-D, with a new AD102-205 GPU that packs fewer CUDA cores than the full RTX 4090.

During HKEPC's testing, he noticed that ASUS provided fantastic overclocking potential, which can be tweaked through ASUS's in-house GPU Tweak software. HKEPC used ASUS' new 600W power setting for the ROG Strix RTX 4090 D that is a huge 41% higher than the stock power limit, and increased the GPU clocks by 200MHz.

The 24GB of GDDR6X memory was also overclocked from 1313MHz to 1500MHz, making it a much faster 24Gbps effective GDDR6X memory. HKEPC saw the performance in 3DMark Speed Way fly from 9846 points to 10818 points, close to 10% more performance, allowing the ASUS ROG Strix RTX 4090 D to beat the RTX 4090. Impressive to see, for a somewhat locked-down RTX 4090 D GPU.