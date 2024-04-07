This battery-powered AIO workstation is made from Framework laptop and 3D printed parts

YouTuber "noisycarlos" has converted his Framework 13 laptop into an interesting, battery-powered all-in-one (AIO) workstation system. Check out the full details in his video below:

During the conversion process of turning his Framework laptop into an AIO workstation, the YouTuber created -- and is selling, you can buy it here -- a Framework 13 Conversion kit, so you can make your own Framework AIO system if you wanted to, which is really cool.

Noisycarlos found himself traveling and working on the go, and laptops weren't good for what he needed and his specific requirements. He didn't like clamshell laptops with their keyboard designs and that a 15-inch laptop was too big for something like using it in long haul flights. So, he decided to "optimize" the laptop design into something super-portable, as long as there is a desk (or hanging hooks) at the destination: hotel, AirBnb, etc.

In the description of his video, "noisycarlos" explained: "In this video, I will go over why I felt the need to create my custom portable all-in-one computer. Thanks to #framework I was able to put together something that's super easy to assemble and reproduce. I generally use my #dygma Defy split keyboard, but working around my Macbook Pro's keyboard was always a pain, especially on flights and other places with limited space. One of the options I considered was a Lenovo Yoga, but I wanted something more repairable. My wife thought of the name Flying Lotus, which I really like, but like I said in the video is not for everyone".

Inside the Framework 13 laptop, you'll find the AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor with 8 cores and 16 threads at up to 5.1GHz, with 32GB of DDR5 memory. He compared the results of what he primarily uses -- a benchmarking test of the Flying Lotus -- where his Frankenstein AIO workstation system is faster than a desktop PC powered by an Intel Core i9-9900K (multiple generations old) with 96GB of DDR4 memory. It's also much, much faster than a 15-inch Apple MacBook Pro 2016 model with an old-gen Core i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM.

If you were on a plane and could mount the display in a tight, crammed space, this new battery-powered AIO workstation would be fantastic. Bigger 15-inch laptops (bigger than that, and it's nigh impossible) simply cannot do that in a regular economy seat on a long-haul flight.