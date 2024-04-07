This AIO super-workstation packs 128-core CPU, dual NVIDIA GPUs, 2TB RAM, and 8TB SSD

Alafia AI has just unveiled its new Aivas SuperWorkstation for medical imaging, with the startup packing some serious hardware into the AIO workstation PC.

4

Alafia Aivas SuperWorkstation AIO PC (source: Alafia AI)

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Inside, the Alafia Aivas SuperWorkstation features a 128-core Ampere Altra processor and two NVIDIA RTX workstation series graphics cards. The AIO system itself features a 4K display that is touch-capable, with the 128-core Ampere Altra CPU running at 3.0GHz, while the GPUs can be configured with either NVIDIA's RTX 4000 or RTX A3000 workstation graphics cards.

You can configure the super-workstation AIO system with up to 2TB of DDR4 memory and up to 8TB of SSD storage, which is a damn good CPU/GPU combo and RAM/SSD combo for an AIO system with a 4K-capable touch display.

Joe Speed, the head of Ampere's edge computing division, explained: "Alafia Ai is making 128 core medical imaging AI developer workstations with 4K rotating display, Ampere Altra Dev Kit 128c 7 built-in. When asked 'Why Ampere,' Alafia said medical imaging tools are CPU intensive, and clinicians will run many apps at the same time".

Alafia AI says that its new Aivas SuperWorkstation AIO system is a purpose-built clinical research appliance, so it's not a system you'd buy for an office. The included Ampere Altra 128-core CPU is an Arm-based processor, so you won't be running regular apps and software on this system.

Alafia Aivas SuperWorkstation AIO PC (source: Alafia AI)

The new Alafia Avias SuperWorkstation AIO system is targeted towards software developers right now, and the company is clear that anyone who purchases the AIO workstation are responsible for the results they get from teh system.

On the Alafia AI website, it explains: "You are responsible for instituting human review as part of any use of Alafia Ai, Inc. products or services, including in association with any third-party product intended to inform clinical decision-making. The Alafia Ai, Inc. workstation, servers and/or products and services should only be used in patient care or clinical scenarios after review by trained medical professionals applying sound medical judgment".