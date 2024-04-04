MechWarrior 5: Clans teased with gorgeous Unreal Engine 5 technology

MechWarrrior 5: Clans was teased at GDC 2024, with developer Pirahna Games showing off new footage of the Unreal Engine 5-powered game, as well as juicy new info. Check it out:

The new MechWarrior 5: Clans game will feature a Clan Invasion story, which is the first time we've had a clan-based story since the 1995 smash hit MechWarrior 2 (which I still remember watching the intro to it with my brother over and over, hundreds of times). The plot of MechWarrior 5: Clans will see players following a new young pilot which has just finished their intensive training on Huntress, the homeworld of the Smoke Jaguar clan.

The main character joins a squad -- known as a Star -- which is made up of five pilots from the same clan, fighting side-by-side in a huge full-scale invasion of the Inner Sphere, which is an incredibly important moment in the BattleTech universe. Pirahna Games says that pilots will continue to grow stronger as they progress through MechWarrior 5: Clan's campaign, where you'll visit various plants with different biomes and a sandbox-style play like Mercenaries.

The developer explains on its Steam page: "In MECHWARRIOR 5: CLANS, you assume the role of a promising young pilot freshly graduated from intensive training on Huntress, the Smoke Jaguar homeworld. As a vital member of a five-mech squad, known as a "Star," you find yourself thrust into the heart of the Clan Invasion of the Inner Sphere - a pivotal moment in the BattleTech universe. Throughout the campaign, the game skillfully immerses you in the personal and military conflicts of the invasion, enveloping you in a captivating narrative populated by well-crafted characters and moral quandaries that will keep you perched on the edge of your command couch".

"Experience the pinnacle of simulation-style MechWarrior combat in MECHWARRIOR 5: CLANS. With the introduction of Clan BattleMechs and Technology, the game delivers a fresh and dynamic gameplay experience. Embrace the evolution of progression and customization, where pilots are empowered to fine-tune 'Mech loadouts through a revamped MechLab, Hardpoint, and OmniPod system. In this ever-changing battlefield, adaptability is the key to securing strategic victories"

MechWarrior 5: Clans will launch fo the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S consoles with cross-play support later this year.