MSI EXPERT CLASSIC GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER and ASUS DUAL fan Radeon RX 7900 XTX on the way

And MSI is planning to expand its new EXPERT series with a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER model, alongside introducing a GeForce RTX 4070 Gaming Duke.

Yesterday, we got news that MSI was resurrecting its 'Duke' lineup of graphics cards with the arrival of a new 'Gaming Duke' GeForce RTX 4060. Today, a new wave of potential GPUs is coming from MSI and ASUS courtesy of EEC regulatory listings (via Videocardz), and for MSI, it looks like there's more Duke coming and more EXPERT GPUs.

2

ASUS DUAL Radeon RX 7900 XT and XTX GPUs would be impressive to see.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

MSI's EXPERT line-up debuted with the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER (check out our full review here), sporting a push-and-pull cooling design reminiscent of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 Series Founders Edition models. According to new EEC filings, MSI is on track to release a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G EXPERT and an EXPERT CLASSIC. There's also a GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 'EXPERT CLASSIC' coming.

As for what CLASSIC means, it may signify the same all-metal build with more traditional cooling or something else entirely. We'll have to wait to find out.

The EEC filings also indicate that MSI is planning to launch a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Gaming Duke, more Ventus options, a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Shadow card, and a GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Monster Hunter Edition. Here's the complete MSI list.

GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G EXPERT

GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G EXPERT CLASSIC

GeForce RTX 4060 8G GAMING DUKE 2X

GeForce RTX 4060 8G GAMING DUKE 2X OC

GeForce RTX 4060 8G GAMING DUKE 3X

GeForce RTX 4060 8G GAMING DUKE 3X OC

GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8G VENTUS 2X BLACK E1

GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8G VENTUS 2X BLACK E1 OC

GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER 12G GAMING DUKE 3X

GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER 12G GAMING DUKE 3X OC

GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G SHADOW 3X

GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G SHADOW 3X OC

GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16G EXPERT CLASSIC

RTX 4060 Ti 8G x GC30 MONSTER HUNTER EDITION

GeForce GT 1030 4GHD4 LP OC

On the ASUS front, new EEC regulatory listings indicate that the company plans to expand its Radeon RX 7000 Series And GeForce RTX line-up with a range of new models. It's worth noting that companies can submit products and models for approval without ever releasing them when it comes to EEC filings.

With that, ASUS has registered a range of products, including ROG Strix, TUF Gaming, DUAL Radeon RX 7900 GRE cards, and DUAL Radeon RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT models. These, in particular, would be great to see as they feature compact twin-fan designs. There's also a DUAL GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER listed and hidden-cable BTF variants of ROG Strix and TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090s. Here's the complete ASUS list.