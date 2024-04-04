MSI EXPERT CLASSIC GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER and ASUS DUAL fan Radeon RX 7900 XTX on the way

And MSI is planning to expand its new EXPERT series with a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER model, alongside introducing a GeForce RTX 4070 Gaming Duke.

Yesterday, we got news that MSI was resurrecting its 'Duke' lineup of graphics cards with the arrival of a new 'Gaming Duke' GeForce RTX 4060. Today, a new wave of potential GPUs is coming from MSI and ASUS courtesy of EEC regulatory listings (via Videocardz), and for MSI, it looks like there's more Duke coming and more EXPERT GPUs.

ASUS DUAL Radeon RX 7900 XT and XTX GPUs would be impressive to see.
MSI's EXPERT line-up debuted with the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER (check out our full review here), sporting a push-and-pull cooling design reminiscent of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 Series Founders Edition models. According to new EEC filings, MSI is on track to release a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G EXPERT and an EXPERT CLASSIC. There's also a GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 'EXPERT CLASSIC' coming.

As for what CLASSIC means, it may signify the same all-metal build with more traditional cooling or something else entirely. We'll have to wait to find out.

The EEC filings also indicate that MSI is planning to launch a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Gaming Duke, more Ventus options, a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Shadow card, and a GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Monster Hunter Edition. Here's the complete MSI list.

  • GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G EXPERT
  • GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G EXPERT CLASSIC
  • GeForce RTX 4060 8G GAMING DUKE 2X
  • GeForce RTX 4060 8G GAMING DUKE 2X OC
  • GeForce RTX 4060 8G GAMING DUKE 3X
  • GeForce RTX 4060 8G GAMING DUKE 3X OC
  • GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8G VENTUS 2X BLACK E1
  • GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8G VENTUS 2X BLACK E1 OC
  • GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER 12G GAMING DUKE 3X
  • GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER 12G GAMING DUKE 3X OC
  • GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G SHADOW 3X
  • GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G SHADOW 3X OC
  • GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16G EXPERT CLASSIC
  • RTX 4060 Ti 8G x GC30 MONSTER HUNTER EDITION
  • GeForce GT 1030 4GHD4 LP OC

On the ASUS front, new EEC regulatory listings indicate that the company plans to expand its Radeon RX 7000 Series And GeForce RTX line-up with a range of new models. It's worth noting that companies can submit products and models for approval without ever releasing them when it comes to EEC filings.

With that, ASUS has registered a range of products, including ROG Strix, TUF Gaming, DUAL Radeon RX 7900 GRE cards, and DUAL Radeon RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT models. These, in particular, would be great to see as they feature compact twin-fan designs. There's also a DUAL GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER listed and hidden-cable BTF variants of ROG Strix and TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090s. Here's the complete ASUS list.

  • DUAL-GTX1650-4GD6-P-EVO
  • RTX4060-O8G-LP-BRK
  • RTX4060-8G-LP-BRK
  • DUAL-RTX3050-O8G-SI-V2
  • DUAL-RTX3050-8G-SI-V2
  • ROG-STRIX-RX7900GRE-T16G-GAMING
  • ROG-STRIX-RX7900GRE-O16G-GAMING
  • ROG-STRIX-RX7900GRE-A16G-GAMING
  • ROG-STRIX-RX7900GRE-16G-GAMING
  • TUF-RX7900GRE-T16G-GAMING
  • TUF-RX7900GRE-O16G-GAMING
  • TUF-RX7900GRE-A16G-GAMING
  • TUF-RX7900GRE-16G-GAMING
  • DUAL-RX7900GRE-T16G
  • DUAL-RX7900GRE-O16G
  • DUAL-RX7900GRE-A16G
  • DUAL-RX7900GRE-16G
  • ROG-STRIX-RTX4090-O24G-BTF-GAMING
  • ROG-STRIX-RTX4090-24G-BTF-GAMING
  • TUF-RTX4090-O24G-BTF-GAMING
  • TUF-RTX4090-24G-BTF-GAMING
  • DUAL-RTX4060TI-O16G-EVO
  • DUAL-RTX4060TI-16G-EVO
  • DUAL-RX7900XTX-T24G
  • DUAL-RX7900XTX-A24G
  • DUAL-RX7900XTX-O24G
  • DUAL-RX7900XTX-24G
  • DUAL-RX7900XT-T20G
  • DUAL-RX7900XT-A20G
  • DUAL-RX7900XT-O20G
  • DUAL-RX7900XT-20G
  • DUAL-RTX4070TIS-O16G
  • DUAL-RTX4070TIS-16G
  • DUAL-RTX4070TIS-O16G-EVO
  • DUAL-RTX4070TIS-16G-EVO

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

