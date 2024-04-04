MSI brings back a blast from the past with new triple-fan 'Gaming Duke' GeForce RTX 4060

MSI brings back the Duke, with a new GeForce RTX 4060 Gaming Duke 3X listed by MSI China. No word yet on global availability or pricing.

MSI's Duke series of graphics cards was last seen during the Turing generation, with the flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and GeForce RTX 2070. The Duke series slots between MSI's affordable Ventus line-up and the more OC-ready Gaming series. However, it was a no-show during the Ampere generation of GeForce RTX 30 Series cards, leading many to believe that MSI has simply retired the Duke in favor of the popular Ventus and gaming models.

5

GeForce RTX 4060 Gaming Duke 3X, image credit: MSI.

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Well, the Duke is back - at least for those in the Chinese retail market, with MSI launching a GeForce RTX 4060 Gaming Duke 3X in the region. As per the name, this new GPU features a triple-fan cooling setup with a physical design that is all-black and closer to the Gaming series than Ventus.

It's a long one, measuring 319 mm, but thankfully, it's a slim design with a two-slot thickness that includes a black brushed aluminum backplate for additional support. Three fans for a GeForce RTX 4060 is overkill, but that should mean that the Gaming Duke runs quiet and coolly.

5

GeForce RTX 4060 Gaming Duke 3X, image credit: MSI.

As for the specs, it ships with the reference Boost Clock speed of 2,460 MHz set by NVIDIA, with a 2,475 MHz overclock available through the MSI Center software - around 1%. As with all reference GeForce RTX 4060 cards, the 115W TDP-rated GPU draws power from a single 8-pin PCIe power connector and features three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs and one HDMI 2.1a port.

As of writing, MSI has not confirmed whether the Gaming Duke will be available in US and European markets or whether the company plans to Duke-ify other GPUs in the GeForce RTX 40 Series line-up, like the GeForce RTX 4070 and 4070 SUPER.

Here are the full specs for the new MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Gaming Duke 3X.

5